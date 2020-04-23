Hundreds of thousands of firms may need €5bn to cover non-wage related costs due to coronavirus lockdown

Hundreds of thousands of small and medium sized companies may need to access credit of up to €5.7bn as a result of the coronavirus lockdown to cover their non-wage costs.

A study by Central Bank of Ireland economists said that the amount of credit required by these companies would depend on how many “vulnerable” companies could not draw on sufficient resources and by how they could cut their non-wage costs, but it ranged from €2.4bn-€5.7bn.

It said there were 96,000 firms in the wholesale and retail sectors as well as the entire accommodation and food sectors that had been “highly affected” by the lockdowns and that these companies employed 418,000 people.

That number could rise to as many as 224,000 firms employing 768,000 people if the number of firms that could face funding were broadened to include industries that had been “moderately” affected by the lockdowns.

While there is €2.7bn available in undrawn loans for small and medium sized companies, that is concentrated in a few companies and the bulk of them do not have sufficient access to credit, the Central Bank said.

This means the Government will have to step in, either through loans or grants.

The Government has said it is looking at bringing in new supports for companies and is weighing up the best approach, with the extension of credit guarantees, loans and grants under discussion.

There are existing loan guarantee and loan schemes as well as new Covid-related ones available worth just over €1bn.

Former Central Bank of Ireland Governor Patrick Honohan warned earlier this week that loans were likely to leave beneficiary firms over indebted when the pandemic crisis was over and push them out of business that these would therefore have to be written off.

He recommended the Government use grants as well as a mix of loans and guarantees.





Online Editors