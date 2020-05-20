Hundreds of pubs plan to reopen as restaurants next month – LVA chief

More than 300 pubs plan to reopen as restaurants on June 29 and are appealing to the Government to permit this, according to the Licensed Vintners Association.

The lobbying group for Dublin’s 750 pubs says its new survey of members shows that 44pc plan to reopen on June 29 in line with Government plans to permit restaurants to reopen on that date.

LVA chief executive Donall O’Keeffe appealed to the Government to open talks on the issue, insisting that pubs which provide menu service should be afforded the same opportunity to trade as other businesses offering seated dining.

“More than four out of every 10 pubs across Dublin are gearing up to reopen as restaurants next month. This reflects the strong emphasis many pubs throughout Dublin have put on food service in recent years,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

“These venues have restaurant certificates and are just as capable of following the public health guidelines as restaurants and cafés. Food is a major aspect of their business, so why should they be treated differently to other venues serving food and alcohol?” Mr O'Keeffe asked.

“We made it clear this would happen when the roadmap was announced, but we are still awaiting a meeting with Government to discuss the future for pubs, despite their public comments that they will meet the vintner organisations quickly,” he said. “Our members cannot remain in limbo and are now actively planning for reopening on the same basis and at the same time as restaurants.”

The LVA asked its members whether they serve food and intend to reopen as restaurants on June 29. Of those, 72pc said they serve food and 44pc plan to reopen their doors on that date.

