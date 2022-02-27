| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive Hundreds of Irish-owned planes to be ordered back from Russia in days

Aircraft lessors to take unprecedented step to recover tens of billions worth of aircraft within days as part of ratcheting up of EU sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (REUTERS TV/File Photo) Expand

Close

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (REUTERS TV/File Photo)

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (REUTERS TV/File Photo)

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (REUTERS TV/File Photo)

Jason Corcoran and John Mulligan

Irish leasing companies are expected to be terminate all leasing deals with Russian aircraft in the coming days as the next phase of sanctions ratchets up pressure on the Kremlin after its invasion of Ukraine, according to senior aviation sources.

Most commercial aircraft in Russia are leased, so if the requests are honoured the move has the potential to massively disrupt travel in and out of Russia as well as internally.

Related topics

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy