Huawei's founder has likened his company to a badly damaged plane, and said revenues will be $30bn (€26.7bn) less than forecast over the next two years.

Huawei's founder has likened his company to a badly damaged plane, and said revenues will be $30bn (€26.7bn) less than forecast over the next two years.

Huawei founder says revenues will be €27bn less than forecast due to Trump blacklist

Ren Zhengfei said at company headquarters in Shenzhen that the Chinese telecom giant will reduce capacity, but insisted that US moves to restrict its business "will not stop us".

The US government has put Huawei on a blacklist, meaning that American companies that want to sell parts to the Chinese firm will need approval from Washington's commerce department.

Mr Ren said it had never occurred to Huawei that the American government would be so determined to take such a wide range of what he called extreme measures against the company.

"I think both sides will suffer," he said. "No-one will win."

READ MORE: Chip-maker to shut for 3 days over Huawei ban

Press Association