HSE inks €15.5m IT deal for integrated financial management system

The HSE has signed a €15.5m contract with DXC Technology Ireland for a new integrated financial management system that will help with procurement processes. The multinational company, which employs 600 people in Ireland, was the main backer in Irish firm Fenergo’s recent €68m funding round which values the Ergo spinoff company at €679m. The €15.5m deal is part of the HSE’s Finance Reform Programme for a single nationally integrated financial management and procurement system. The HSE says this single platform will replace multiple legacy finance systems, which currently operate independently. This is being introduced, the HSE says, to provide more accurate and timely reporting “to inform better decision-making in the delivery of value-for-money services”. It will incorporate a single national view of financial information “with enhanced budgeting on a service needs-based basis and a world-class, customer-focused shared service centre”. The system will be technically underpinned by SAP S/4HANA. DXC Technology Ireland is part of a US-based multinational which specialises in end-to-end IT services for companies. It has operations in 70 countries, with its 600-strong Irish workforce spread across Kildare, Galway, Dublin and Belfast. DXC has its origins in Digital in Galway, which ultimately morphed into HP Enterprise (HPE). The Enterprise Services division of HPE merged with Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) to form DXC in April 2017. “DXC is delighted to have been selected to work with the HSE in implementing the first phase of this important technology-based element of the reform programme,” said Rowan McGrath, managing director, DXC Ireland. “Standardisation of finance and procurement processes on a single enterprise platform is essential for the delivery of modern health services in Ireland. We look forward to deploying our enterprise technology stack expertise for the successful implementation of IFMS [integrated financial management system] in the HSE and its large funded partner agencies.”

