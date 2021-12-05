How one of Ireland’s biggest business success stories is building back after Covid hit

At the headquarters of Fexco in the centre of the village of Killorglin, Co Kerry, a red carpet runs along the reception area. A little fence surrounds it and tinsel is plentiful — the remains of a visit from Santa to the Irish financial services firm, best known for its foreign exchange business. Dozens of families had enjoyed a festive visit there days earlier, in a carefully Covid-controlled fashion.

But early last week, the offices were once again almost empty as Fexco staff continue to work from home. Based in a former railway station, the building’s decor reflects the earlier days of Fexco, with its red-patterned, hotel-style carpet, large individual offices and dark-wood fittings.

A short drive away, a new state-of-the-art building represents what Fexco hopes will be its future. The former factory has been transformed into an research and development hub, now complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, breakout areas and brightly coloured velvet sofas.

Opened in February 2020 amid great optimism, it has been occupied with just a handful of staff since then.

The past 21 months have been difficult for Fexco.

Neil Hosty, a former banker, has been elevated to the role of managing director, and now sits alongside Denis McCarthy, who is chief executive and son of the company founder, Brian McCarthy.

Fexco’s origin story is a well-known part of Irish business folklore — how McCarthy senior spotted a gap in the foreign exchange (FX) market for US tourists tripping down to the Ring of Kerry. He went on to create a massive success story, employing well over 2,000 people and generating immense wealth.

The current management structure is an unusual double hander, perhaps reflective of the unusual times the company finds itself in. The pandemic, though, has hit Fexco’s FX business hard.

“You can draw a direct correlation between what happened to world travel and what happened to our FX businesses in 2020. We had a perfectly fine first quarter and then early rumblings in March that things were going to go awry. And basically, toward the end of March, the whole world just started to shut down,” Hosty says.

“By the end of the year, our revenues and our core businesses had dropped by over 30pc. Within the FX businesses, they had dropped anything from 75pc in the retail business, to 50pc in the global business, on a 2020 basis.”

The company recorded an operating loss of €6m for the year.

Although Fexco has expanded into several areas — it recently sold its stake on Goodbody for example — FX is what it is best known for. When that business fell off a cliff, action was required.

“We needed to respond to make sure our cost base was adjusted to be able to match that,” Hosty says.

“Last year, we reduced about 150 roles here out of typically 1,000, and it was primarily voluntary.”

The company now hopes to hire 150 in new roles by 2023.

A far more significant restructuring of the UK business took place. It was hit by the huge fall in international travellers to the UK, compounded by retail lockdowns which shuttered the FX outlets.

“There we went through an administration process and that led us to taking a restructuring charge,” Hosty says.

The write-down which will be reported in upcoming results was in excess of €40m. The company went from 100 shops to 60.

There were also changes at group level.

“We integrated some of our technology functions and also our finance functions here. And that allowed us to, yes respond to Covid, but also to create a wider network of support and engagement for professional roles across the company,” Hosty adds.

Denis McCarthy, who qualified as a mathematician, knows 2020 is a standout year in the company’s lifetime.

“I’d say certainly Covid is the biggest shock that the company has been a part of. The company is 40 years old and the company never made a loss before,” he says.

“Like any company, in the early days, or certainly the first 10 years or so, there was a number of crises which weren’t as big but which were probably more serious because the company wasn’t as strong.

“So, I think Fexco was very, very fortunate that we’d a very, very strong position going into Covid. It gave us the space to do things that we had to do in order to make sure the company was going to prosper post-Covid.”

In the week that Omicron flooded the national debate, they know the challenges presented by Covid are far from over.

“I think the best decision we made early on in Covid was that we realised it was going to be a long-term thing,” McCarthy says.

“So, it wasn’t going to be over in three months. I think it was within about a month of Covid hitting we agreed we had to plan as if this was going on as a multi-year problem.”

McCarthy has been at the helm of the company since early 2015. Having studied maths in Trinity College Dublin, he then joined software development and worked for a payments processor called OmniPay in Dublin for a few years. Founded by Brian Connolly and Hubert O’Donoghoue in 2002, Fexco was majority shareholder in OmniPay, which was acquired by First Data in 2012.

McCarthy then joined Fexco’s Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) business.

“It was a good experience because I got to build some of the early stage technology, which turned out to be very successful,” he says.

He later started up a couple of his own companies, before joining the Fexco board about 12 years ago.

His brother John also has an entrepreneurial streak, and sold his company Taxamo, in which Fexco was a shareholder, for €200m last year.

Were the McCarthy children driven by a desire to plough their own furrows?

“Brian has always been really supportive,” McCarthy says of his father. “So it was never about being a rebel or anything, it was about just seeing a good example really.

“I think it’s also a trait of the McCarthys that we’re not very good at taking direction.”

Hosty, meanwhile, started in AIB in 1996 as a graduate and moved up through the ranks.

“I would have been retail banking, wealth management, for a while, business banking, and then I had two tours of duty in the US, kind of connected to AIB,” he says.

He moved back to Ireland in late 2017 and was introduced to Denis and the McCarthy family.

“After 20 years in banking I wanted to explore the world outside of banking and the Fexco story was just extremely compelling for me, a very different type of an organisation.

“Here you have a large organisation, but one that’s family owned, very much in control of its own destiny, a really good ethos in it and a culture in terms of employees.”

Hosty started off by setting up and running Metamo, Fexco’s joint venture with 16 of Ireland’s bigger credit unions. He moved into the position of chief operating officer and then managing director soon after Covid hit.

McCarthy says: “It was very helpful to have Neil available or in a position to be able to chip in as part of the senior team.”

But how do a chief executive and managing director carve up the leadership?

Hosty says: “We work pretty seamlessly together. We’ve 40 years of history here and our discussion is really about how do we make sure we’re strengthened in every way that we need to be for the next chapter ahead? Which in the short term, has been to deal with Covid, of course, but really it was focused on more long-term growth for the organisation and where we can take our business.”

The company still plans to invest and innovate in FX. At the moment foreign exchange accounts for about a third of revenues. Pre-pandemic, it would have accounted for more than half.

“It would have been a big chunk of our traditional profitability and it will be in the future as well,” says Hosty.

“But from an employment perspective, and we have a very diverse portfolio of businesses that are not FX.

“For example, we have nearly 500 people based in Kerry that are part of our managed services organisation. We probably talk to every Irish household at least three times a year but they probably don’t know that it’s us.”

Also, Fexco and An Post have managed the prize bonds business on behalf of the NTMA since 1989. Now the company wants to find new business opportunities in the future.

Irish companies such as Stripe have shown the vast breadth of opportunity in the fintech space for companies which hit on the right disruptive idea.

“Fexco will listen to any idea really. Obviously we have our core capabilities around FX and tech and so on. But Fexco has done really well when we’re open to new opportunities,” McCarthy says.

“And if you look at the history of Fexco, the reason why Fexco is the size it is, is really because the company never felt constrained to be one thing.

“So it was never just about bureau de change or about tax refunds or whatever it is, it’s always been open to opportunities as they arise. And I think that’s really helpful in a world where things change so quickly.”

Sustainability is a key area of opportunity, Fexco believes.

It recently partnered with UK and US-based consultancy, Avocet Risk Management, to launch Pace (Platform for Analysing Carbon Emissions), a tech system for measuring carbon output. It hopes to offer this service to other sectors.

“We’re also looking kind of further down the road to how green energy assets are developed, how will they get managed? How will they be administered? What kind of technology is required to support them? How will carbon tax evolve?” Hosty says.

“We feel like we’re pretty well placed to put our minds into how to solve some of these challenges.”

McCarthy adds: “Fexco’s culture has always been about putting some bets in certain areas. We will rarely put one big bet on one thing. But the business mix of Fexco is really as a result of having that process over many, many years of actually being able and willing to invest in multiple different things. Which is that not everything is going to work, but some number of your bets will actually pay over time.”

It got a good return on its bet on Goodbody, which it bought for €24m in 2010, along with staff. It was sold to AIB for €138m earlier this year, but not before failed attempts to sell to Chinese buyers.

“I think given where the world was, selling to AIB was probably the best outcome for everybody. But I must say, we enjoyed being shareholder, and we left our friends in Goodbody on very good terms,” McCarthy says.

In terms of Fexco’s future, changes to the board and the whole issue of succession, McCarthy says everyone is fully aware of the challenges of a family business.

“The shareholders, many of whom are family, are very mindful of how important it is to get it right, to make sure the business can be successful into the next generation. Because we all know the history of family businesses is littered with examples where it hasn’t worked,” he says.

“I think we’re lucky with our shareholder base that people think similarly about the business and recognise how important it is to the people working in it and the local community and its customers. And, thankfully, we tend to put those criteria first rather than the shareholders. But, of course, it is very important to have that balance as well.”

His father, now 77, is still active in the business, but less so.

“He comes in and he works on things that he finds interesting,” says McCarthy. “But he’s been taking more of a back seat over the last few years, which is perfectly understandable.”

The company appears to be at an inflection point, marking its 40-year anniversary at an incredibly difficult time for its core business.

Could a sale be on the cards?

“The family has no ambition to sell the business,” McCarthy says. “Our mission is for the business to be successful, because we can see the huge value that creates. It’s why Fexco is so important for our customers, our employees and our local communities.

“We’ve no interest in selling it, but fundamentally it’ll always be about what’s best for Fexco and what’s going to help us to grow and be successful.”

For Hosty, a key challenge is bringing growth back to foreign exchange. The company hopes to break even for the current year and build on that.

“We’ve made a lot of the biggest changes that we needed to make early on and the disposals of Goodbody and Taxamo have allowed us to repair any challenges from a balance sheet perspective, so we’re in a strong position from a capital perspective.

“Our operating businesses have recovered to the right side of month-to-month trading from a profit perspective, but obviously we’re targeting further growth from there.”

Curriculum Vitae

Name: Denis McCarthy

Age: 43

Position: Chief executive Fexco

Lives: Killorglin, Co Kerry

Family: Married with two children

Pastimes: I like to read and walk, but my hands are full with the two small kids.

Name: Neil Hosty

Age: 46

Position: Managing director Fexco

Lives: Monkstown, Dublin

Family: Married with two children

Pastimes: Sports and history.

Business Lessons

Has the pandemic taught you anything about business?

Hosty: “Someone said to me that the culture of a place is really proven in times of adversity and I think that is probably true.

“For us it’s always to be learning and listening. Because whenever you think you have it figured out, you’re missing something that is coming around the corner.”

McCarthy: “One of my big lessons was, when you are faced with multiple problems, which we were with Covid, focus on the biggest one first.

“And don’t worry too much about the other ones until you put your head around the biggest one.”