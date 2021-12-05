| 2°C Dublin

How one of Ireland’s biggest business success stories is building back after Covid hit

Foreign exchange business took a huge hit from pandemic, but dual leaders at the helm are already steering course to a prosperous future

Denis McCarthy, CEO Fexco Group (left), with Neil Hosty, Managing Director of Fexco Group, at the RDI/Fexco building, Killorglin. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan Expand

At the headquarters of Fexco in the centre of the village of Killorglin, Co Kerry, a red carpet runs along the reception area. A little fence surrounds it and tinsel is plentiful — the remains of a visit from Santa to the Irish financial services firm, best known for its foreign exchange business. Dozens of families had enjoyed a festive visit there days earlier, in a carefully Covid-controlled fashion.

But early last week, the offices were once again almost empty as Fexco staff continue to work from home. Based in a former railway station, the building’s decor reflects the earlier days of Fexco, with its red-patterned, hotel-style carpet, large individual offices and dark-wood fittings.

