How Ireland’s limited partnerships can offer havens for dirty money

The inventiveness of people who have money to move, and an appetite to not pay taxes anywhere, is limitless.

And as countries seek to use tax policy as a driver of international competitiveness, the question inevitably arises: what is the tipping point at which point this begins to cause more damage than it brings benefits?

A new report, published by Globsec last week seeks to answer this question within the context of shell corporations: entities without any actual activities, employees or offices – hence the term ‘shell’, because there is nothing inside of the company.

Within Ireland, the report highlights limited partnership companies as a means for facilitating shell companies’ illegal activity.

Limited partnership companies are an attractive vehicle because they are subject to minimal disclosure agreements.

For example, they are not required to disclose their accounts, unlike general partnerships. This means they can issue a certificate proving their existence, which may also imply some level of government recognition or approval.

Equally importantly, limited partnerships are not taxable. Only the partners are required to pay tax – and those partners are frequently based in offshore jurisdictions where they pay little or no tax.

Suspicious limited partnerships cannot be terminated, and such entities may have no real connection to Ireland, leaving little opportunity for interaction with the relevant law enforcement or tax authorities. Unsurprisingly, therefore, there were a number of Irish limited partnerships that featured in the Pandora papers.

These companies become problematic when the role of limited partner is taken over, for instance by a shell company.

If these partners are offshore they become unreachable and untaxable, opening a way for harmful activities to come into play: the trick being that limited partnerships give the option of obscuring ownership without obviously appearing as an offshore shell company.

This is problematic not only for the country in which the limited partnership is based, but also beyond, as the host jurisdiction’s judicial and business registration system risks becoming hijacked for wider money laundering and tax evasion schemes.

Two recent cases illustrate this.

In the first, Russian Laundromat, a case of epic proportions, the scheme’s organisers created dozens of shell companies, with companies creating fake loans to other companies, and then got a Moldovan judge to order the Russian company seeking to launder funds to pay that debt to a court-controlled account.

The Russian debtor could then get the money out of the country and launder it through a host of banks throughout the world. It involved tens of offshore-registered shell companies, and an estimated $20.8bn – or an eighth of Moldova’s gross domestic product.

More recently, concerns have been raised over the multi-billion ToAZ dispute, originating in a shareholder disagreement and criminal charges laid in Russia but examined in the Irish High Court.

Both parties have no presence in Ireland, one being a Russian conglomerate headed by a businessman with alleged links to the ruling elite, the other a group of Caribbean shell entities engaged in no specific trade.

Clearly, the absence of a requirement to disclose beneficial ownership in proceedings of this type gives rise to at least a possibility, if not temptation, to abuse the system, and exploit a reputable legal forum, in this case the Irish courts.

The additional complication in this particular case was that one of the attorneys became the Irish Attorney General halfway through the case, only handing it over to a different senior counsel eight months into his term.

Ireland is of course not the only jurisdiction to carry the risk of its legal structures being used for the wrong purposes. Serious concerns have been raised about the use of limited partnership structures in Northern Ireland and Scotland. And there are genuine efforts taking place, at an international level, to combat these practices – one potential solution being an EU-wide coordination of national Financial Intelligence Units, to be able to work out who, in reality, owns what.

Ultimately, the incentives for those who seek to use the system for illicit activities are enormous.

Some of these illicit activities cause damage far greater than individuals not paying the tax they owe; the link between money laundering and funding of terrorist activity hardly needs to be spelt out. If, within a jurisdiction, loopholes are found out, then there is a moral as well as a fiscal duty for that jurisdiction to take action.

Juraj Kuruc is a junior research fellow at Globsec, an internationally recognised think-tank based in Slovakia.