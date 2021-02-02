Households left better off as a result of pandemic – Central Bank

Mass unemployment left year has left households better off and a savings glut means we’ve never been richer.

New data from the Central Bank shows Irish households suffered a €1bn reduction in wages in the three months to the end of September 2020 even before the second lockdown hit but it was more than matched by income supports.

However, the same data shows the plunge in pay was more than matched, on an aggregate basis, by a €2.9bn rise in social transfers including the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and wage subsidies.

The Central Bank data also records a €1.3bn fall in consumption in the period – as nervous citizens spent less – although that trend that appears to contrast somewhat with Central Statistics Office (CSO) numbers last week that showed strong retail spending into the end of last year.

Along with declining debt, the combination of factors left households better off, on average with an increase in household disposable income over the quarter.

Income supports, a big savings build up including money on deposit and in pension and insurance schemes and a small rise house prices combined with debt repayments mean the latest Central Bank data shows household net worth rose by 1.7pc to an all time high of €831bn in the third quarter of last year.

This equates to €166,932 per person in the country, although the Bank is at pains to point out that this paper number may not match peoples’ real world experience.

Even so, rising household wealth last year is dramatic shift since the global financial crisis which triggered a dramatic decline in house hold wealth as incomes collapsed and house prices plunged while debt remained elevated.

This time around household saving increased by €570m in the three months to the end of September last, to stand at €6.4bn, while private sector debt levels have fallen.

However, as the State picked up the economic slack Government debt increased by €3.7bn to stand at €255bn, a record.

