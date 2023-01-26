House completions hit just under 30,000 in 2022

The number of new homes completed last year was just under 30,000 new figures from the central Statistics Office (CSO) show. The tally is up 45pc on the previous year and well up on the number of homes built before the pandemic.

It includes a very big increase in the number of apartments completed – which hit 9,148. That was more than the number of apartments completed in 2020 and 2021 combined.

There were 29,851 new dwelling completions in the whole of 2022. Housing schemes made up the biggest share of new homes at more than half of all completions, followed by apartments. There were 5,522 one off and single single dwellings completed, up a relatively modest 16.6pc from 2021.

The final three months of the year saw 9,148 completions, a rise of 31.4pc from the same time in 2021.

Dublin and the greater Dublin region dominated supply last year, accounting for close to six in ten completions although all regions of the country saw an increase from 2021 to 2022.

All eight regions of Ireland saw an increase of more than 20pc from 2021 to 2022 with the highest growth in Dublin at 65.1pc.