Hostelworld hangs on during a ‘gruelling’ pandemic year

Hostelworld, the Dublin-based online travel agent focused on the global hostel market, had an 81pc drop in net revenue last year as Covid restrictions worldwide wreaked havoc on the travel industry.

The company booked just €15.4m in sales versus €80.7m in 2019, driven by a 79pc collapse in booking volumes.

Average booking values also fell 22pc during the year as cancellations and reduced bed prices cut into payments.

Adjusted earnings held up reasonably well, however, falling just €3.2m to €17.3m, due partly to substantially reduced marketing costs in line with depressed sales volumes, as well as a 43pc cut in administrative costs.

Given the difficult financial circumstances for the company, the board opted not to issue a dividend in respect of 2020.

Chief executive Gary Morrison said the company focused on maximising its available cash during a challenging year and pushing forward on developing its capabilities with an eye towards the end of the pandemic.

"2020 has been an extremely challenging year for both Hostelworld and the entire global travel industry," he said. "During the year we delivered significant improvements in marketing capabilities, user experience and inventory competitiveness. These improvements will have further strengthened the competitiveness of our platform relative to our capabilities in Q419, when we had returned bookings to growth."

Hostelworld bolstered its balance sheet in 2020, raising €15.2m in an equity placing last June as capital markets bounced back from the initial Covid shock in the second quarter.

The company had a relatively stable cash position at the end of last year of €18.2m versus €19.4m in 2019. The company negotiated a new €30m term loan facility last month, giving it significant financial flexibility for the year ahead.

"As vaccination programmes continue to be rolled out in our key geographies across the world, I am confident our loyal customer base has a strong desire to travel once restrictions allow, even more so after a prolonged period of confinement," said Mr Morrison.

"I remain confident that Hostelworld will emerge from the pandemic stronger than before and able to seize market opportunities when normal travel patterns resume."

The company was unable to provide earnings guidance for 2021. Hostelworld’s share price was marginally down in early trade but far above its average for the year to date.

Davy analyst Ross Harvey praised the company's performance in what he called "a gruelling year".

"The business did not only retreat to safety by reducing cash outflow and protecting liquidity, it doubled down on efforts to improve its customer offering and will be better placed to benefit from the market’s eventual recovery," he said.

"Against a difficult backdrop, Hostelworld has managed to keep staff, customers and hostels engaged – all of which should enable a smooth restart once conditions improve."





