Operating profits at Dublin's Convention Centre, rose to €6.6m last year from €4.9m in 2017, and it has continued to experience a strong order book for events.

Host with the most: Convention Centre profits hit record €6.6m in 2018

It makes 2018 the most profitable year ever for the centre, since it was opened in 2010.

This year, it has played host to a number of high-profile events and speakers, such as UK prime minister Boris Johnson. He appeared at the Pendulum Summit in January, before he ascended to the post.

The centre, which also hosts annual events such as the Global Airfinance Conference, said its revenue rose to €25.8m last year from €22.9m in 2017.

The centre was built as a public-private partnership between a company that was owned by Johnny Ronan and Richard Barrett, as well as Harry Crosbie, and the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The OPW owns the building. In 2015, the Irish Infrastructure Fund acquired the operating business of the convention centre. The fund is backed by the State's Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

