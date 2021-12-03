Hospitality trade will need supports until March if they lose out on Christmas season, says bank chief

Rachael O’Connell and her husband Tom at J O’Connell’s in Skryne, Co Meath. Photo: Julien Behal

Targeted supports for the hospitality sector will be needed through January and February not just this side of Christmas if businesses are to remain viable after fresh Covid restrictions, according to AIB chief executive Oliver Mangan.

Growth in the services sector slowed in November and is expected to slacken further in the traditionally busy December, especially for pubs, restaurants, hotels and other hospitality venues, he said.

November data suggests the public has been ahead of official guidance in restricting social interactions and that looks set to be formalised with limits on numbers in venues and restricted opening hours, he said.

Read More

The hit to hospitality is in contrast to most sectors of the economy where growth this year has been robust. Stripping out the volatile effects of multinationals the Irish economy will grow by around 5.5pc on average in 2021 with a sustained fall in the unemployment rate.

However, restrictions on socialising over the next month means the hospitality and arts and entertainment sectors will require targeted supports through not only for December but into January and February because those are months where overheads have long been carried by the traditional bumper December, Oliver Mangan said.

The services sector – which spans industries from bars and hotels to banking – is the biggest contributor to the country’s economy.

It has grown robustly through the year, but the pace slacked last month somewhat.

“Job creation, while still strong, eased to its slowest pace in six months. Meantime, although firms remain very optimistic on the 12 month outlook for business,” Mr Mangan said. That’s based on AIB’s regular purchasing managers index, and ongoing survey of businesses.

Separate data from the Central Statistics Office on Friday showed the domestic economy has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels, while the multinational sector continues to soar ahead.

The home grown sector is catching up, with modified domestic demand - a measure of growth that excludes distortions linked to multinationals - up 1.4pc in the three months to September, compared to the previous three months.

But modified domestic demand in the year to date is still 1.2pc below the same nine months in 2019. the CSO data shows.

Meanwhile, gross domestic product (GDP), which includes the multinational sector, has surged by 21.7pc in the year to date, compared with the same period in 2019.

Consumer spending is up from 2020, it is still down 7.1pc compared to the same nine months of 2019 with significant implications for jobs.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, said the latest consumer spending figures were “somewhat behind what had been expected”.

The figures come the day after the Department of Finance reported a bumper tax take for the month of November, boosted by €4bn in corporate tax receipts, almost €1bn up on expectations, as the pharmaceutical and IT sectors continue to ride out the pandemic. That gives ministers scope to sustain wage and other supports that have characterised their response to Covid so far, including the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) and Pandemic Unemployment Benefit (PUP).

PUP is due to be phased out in the New Year while EWSS was reduced On December 1st and is due to be phased out by April 2022.

“Overall, today’s figures confirm that the Government’s policy response to the pandemic has been appropriate – minimising scarring and paving the way for a sustained recovery,” Minister Donohoe said.

However, he expressed concern about price inflation in the construction sector and the latest Covid surge, which he said could lead to “an element of household caution” in the fourth quarter of the year.