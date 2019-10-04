Listed homebuilder Abbey hopes to more than quadruple its number of completions in Ireland over the next number of years - to as many as 400 units a year - as it increasingly focuses on this market rather than the UK for growth, according to executive chairman Charles Gallagher.

Listed homebuilder Abbey hopes to more than quadruple its number of completions in Ireland over the next number of years - to as many as 400 units a year - as it increasingly focuses on this market rather than the UK for growth, according to executive chairman Charles Gallagher.

Homebuilder Abbey hopes to more than quadruple its number of completions in Ireland

The 82-year-old building company completed just 37 units in Ireland in the 12 months to the end of last April, compared to 511 in the UK.

Speaking after the company’s annual general meeting this morning, Mr Gallagher said Abbey expects to complete 100 units in Ireland in the current financial year.

“The aim is to push that up to, in the medium term, to 200,” he said. “It’s all just a factor of whether we can find the sites.”

He said the focus for the company in Ireland would continue to be the Dublin commuter belt.

The company has been selling units at Dunshaughlin in Co Meath, and has also sorted construction on a project in Navan. Mr Gallagher said the firm will also start a project in Portlaoise soon.

READ MORE: Abbey chief: Brexit 'act of self harm' will hit Ireland hard as well as UK

He said the company has “shaken hands” on about six land purchases, which if they are sealed, will double the number of plots Abbey has in Ireland to about 1,200.

“I do see the business gradually rebalancing from the UK towards Ireland,” said Mr Gallagher. “I see Ireland becoming more important.”

He also said that one beneficial impact of Brexit could be that it might ease construction labour supply issues in Ireland, if housebuilding slows in the UK.

The highest number of annual completions Abbey ever had in Ireland was about 400, which was achieved about 20 years ago.

READ MORE: Slash Vat rate on new homes to zero, urges Abbey chief

“One day I’d like to get back there,” said Mr Gallagher. “That’s a good economical size to run a housing business. That’s where I think we’d like to be.”

The average selling price of Abbey’s homes in Ireland is about €300,000 in Ireland. The company made a pre-tax profit of €53m in its last financial year on revenue of €230.9m. It made a €58.6m profit the year before. Profits in the current financial year are likely to be around €40m, according to analysts, as margins continue to be eroded.

Mr Gallagher also insisted that Abbey will remain a listed company for the foreseeable future, despite more than 80pc of the company being owned by Gallagher family members.

He said that being public gives Abbey options in relation to finance and other matters.

READ MORE: Abbey warns of UK labour supply as homebuilder posts €58.6m profit

Online Editors