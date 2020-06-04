Home economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q When my first husband died, he left nothing except our house, which passed to me along with a number of unexpected debts, which I was responsible for paying. I am now getting remarried and my second husband has no children (we won't be having any ourselves). My children are now almost adults, but I want to ensure they are well looked after should anything happen to me.

Does the law mean my new husband is entitled to the house we now share (and bought together) and how can I ensure my children get my half of it?

Don't misunderstand, I love my fiancé and trust he will do the right thing, but should I make a legal change?

A You certainly should, and in the first instance, it should be by the drawing up of a will. Any previous will you might have had is effectively voided by your marriage, and the law states that a spouse is entitled, whether or not a will is made, to a 'legal right share' of their spouse's estate. This is also the case whether or not there are children of the marriage, unless rights are specifically renounced, which of course is an option for your husband.

Where there are no children, the legal right share is 50pc. With children, it is one-third of the estate, but the children are not automatically entitled to the rest, so you need to make provision for them specifically in a proper will.

Your solicitor will advise how best to write it given your circumstances, and I would do it immediately upon your marriage. Your husband should also, of course, make a will himself, which best coincides with both your wishes.

Q With great reluctance, I am selling a rental property, which has had an excellent tenant for the past five years. It will come as a shock to her, so I want to do it properly and don't mind giving her extra time to find another home if needs be. What is the best way to go about it?

A At the moment, you can't do anything. Due to the Public Interest (Covid-19) Act 2020, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, a notice of termination cannot be served during the Covid-19 emergency period for three months. "All notices of termination which were served before the emergency period and fall within this period are paused; a tenant cannot be told to leave their rented accommodation during this time," according to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Barring an extension of the grace period, you can issue a notice of termination at the end of this month. But the process is very strict and you can be fined if you get it wrong. While the sale of the property is a valid reason (as is transfer to a family member), you will be expected to prove this. The minimum notice period is 180 days for tenancies of three to seven years, from the day following delivery of the notice. You can choose to give your tenant longer.

According to the (RTB), you must personally serve a Notice of Termination and attach a copy with a Notice of Termination Return form to the RTB within 28 days (it can be downloaded from rtb.ie). The notice must:

* be in writing (an email will not suffice);

* be signed by the landlord or his or her authorised agent, as appropriate;

* specify the date of service;

* state the grounds for termination (where the tenancy has lasted for more than six months or is a fixed term tenancy);

* specify the termination date and also that the tenant has the whole of the 24 hours of this date to vacate possession;

* state that any issue as to the validity of the notice or the right of the landlord to serve it must be referred to the RTB within 28 days from the receipt of the notice;

* be accompanied by a statement/statutory declaration where required. "Where a landlord intends to sell the property within nine months of terminating the tenancy, a Statutory Declaration must accompany the Notice of Termination confirming this intention," the RTB adds.

Email your questions to siryan@independent.ie

The Ryan Review

A new mortgage crisis is "inevitable" following Covid-19. We're told this by housing academic Dr Padraic Kenna of NUI Galway, who issues a warning that we shouldn't repeat the mistakes of the last property crisis.

His pessimism follows a raft of possession cases by PTSB, largely a state bank, which makes it responsible for a fifth of all listings; a figure the bank disputes. But half of all court proceedings involve one of the 'big four' lenders anyway, so it compels us to look at a new way of proceeding in any event.

Once the three (now six) month mortgage moratorium comes to an end, it will crystallise how many homeowners cannot return to making normal repayments. It's anybody's guess now, but there is little doubt a basket of basket cases will emerge.

Sinead presents The Home Show on Newstalk every Saturday morning at 9am.

Indo Property