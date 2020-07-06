Highest number of people have closed their Covid claims in a single week since pandemic began

Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, said 63,000 people closed their claim in the last week (Photocall Ireland/PA)

A total of 63,000 people have closed their claim for the €350 Covid-19 pandemic payment, the biggest number in a single week.

Some 44,800 of them will be receiving their final payment tomorrow and the reduction in those receiving the benefit will be reflected in next week’s figures.

There are now 412,900 people receiving the payment, according to official figures released today.

This is a fall of 26,100 since last week in the number who are no longer receiving payments and have returned to work.

There are also 220,900 people receiving standard jobseeker payments and another 410,000 workers are being supported by a wage subsidy scheme.

The main sectors in which employees are returning to work are accommodation and food services, services including hairdressers, barbers, and retailers, and construction.

Most of those returning to work are between 35 and 44.

Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, said the figures show the reopening of the economy is picking up pace.

“Some 63,000 people closed their claim in the last week alone, which is very encouraging,” she said.

“With phase three of Re-opening Ireland Roadmap underway, an increasing number of businesses are now beginning to start back again.

“In the last week we have seen the highest number of people return to work in a single week, since the crisis commenced.”

She said the Government has set employment recovery as its top priority and her department will work hard to help everybody who lost their jobs take advantage of a jobs stimulus package to be announced later this month.

Meanwhile, a new two-tier payment rate will come into effect tomorrow.

*Those whose average weekly earnings in 2019 or January and February this year (whichever is higher) were less than €200 will receive a payment of €203 a week.

This represents 110,400 people, or 25pc of those receiving the pandemic payment.

*Those with average earnings of €200 or more will continue to receive the €350 payment.

*Self-employed earnings will be assessed based on 2018 returns to the Revenue Commissioners as returns for last year are not due until later this year.

