High lending rates are price of security, says Makhlouf

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said the difficulty in repossessing houses in Ireland is a key factor in persistently high borrowing rates and the ongoing lack of banking competition in the market.

In an interview on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show, Mr Makhlouf said major European banks were hesitant to enter the Irish market because of several factors, including security of lending.

“Security of lending is one of the important considerations new entrants will take a look at,” he said.

He connected the low rate of repossessions in arrears cases to mortgage interest rates in Ireland, which are the second highest in the EU at 2.76pc.

“Society needs to be aware that we trade off the importance of security against the price we pay for lending,” he said.

Mr Makhlouf said that changing these conditions was ultimately a political question that would take time to resolve and that Ireland was on a “journey” to achieve a banking market more beneficial to consumers.

Mr Makhlouf also said that in 20pc of business interruption cases the Central Bank had examined in the last year, firms were not applying the wording of policies correctly.

The Central Bank had examined 250 cases featuring 30 different policy wordings and found in 50 of them that insurers were not assessing claims appropriately.

The disclosure came a week after the Commercial Court found that FBD must pay business interruption claims to its pub customers after a landmark case with implications for the entire insurance industry.

On Thursday, Mr Makhlouf warned that regulators would “take action” against insurance companies that do not pay valid business interruption claims urgently.

He said that insurers should take a "customer-first" approach – interpret policies generously in favour of policyholders and pay valid claims quickly, rather than quibble over wording.

"Any continuing failure to do the right thing by your customers is inexcusable and we won’t hesitate to take action accordingly,” he said.

Mr Makhlouf told Pat Kenny that several firms had already began paying eligible customers.

However, he added that half of business interruption policies do not qualify for Covid cover at all.

