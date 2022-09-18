Hibergene board faces watchdog threat unless it responds quickly to solicitors representing shareholders

Solicitors representing unhappy shareholders of failed diagnostics firm Hibergene have written to it threatening to report it to the State’s corporate watchdog.

The letter to the Hibergene board warned that if there was not “an adequate response” within three days to concerns raised over the conduct of a company meeting – and other matters – a report would be made to “the Director of Corporate Enforcement and the other relevant authorities”.

Zoom meetings involving creditors and members of the company were held a week ago after the company announced that it was to go into liquidation, blaming its difficulties on media reports.

“The shareholders to whom we act take no issue with the decision to appoint a liquidator to the company given the manner in which the company had been run for the last number of years,” said the legal letter sent last week to the board.

“They do, however, take exception to the manner in which the general meeting was conducted and to the lack of documentation and information furnished by the directors, the failure of the directors to comply with the assurances given to them regarding the minutes of the meeting and the manner in which a number of parties who were entitled to vote were deprived of this entitlement.”

The letter stated that shareholders were “particularly concerned that the structure of the meeting and the manner in which proxies were delivered enabled the parties attending the meeting to know what threshold had to be met to deny the shareholders the opportunity of appointing their own liquidator.”

It continued: “This situation is even more pronounced when one considers the various impediments and obstructions that deprived shareholders and nominees from partaking in the general meeting.”

Several shareholders had sought to have their shares taken out of nominee structures but received no response, it said. It claimed that shareholders in the nominee structure were forced to send their votes via proxy before any financial information was furnished at the meeting.

The letter claimed that the proxy procedure for the meeting was “cumbersome and unduly complicated” and that some shareholders who had registered for the meeting had not received a link to join it.

The solicitor’s letter requested that minutes of the meeting be sent “immediately to the relevant shareholders so that they can formulate a view as to whether or not an application should be made to court to rectify these egregious wrongdoings”.

In a statement sent to the Sunday Independent, CEO David Corr noted that “the company has been the subject of several articles in the media in recent weeks”.

“The directors maintain that they have at all times acted in accordance with the Companies Act and in the best interest of the members and its creditors. The recent allegations are wholly rejected and the directors have committed to provide any and all assistance required of them by the liquidator or any other statutory authority,” it said.

The Sunday Independent first reported the shareholder row in July after a group that claimed to represent up to 30pc of the shareholder base organised its own EGM, which the company refused to recognise. That meeting heard a litany of concerns from shareholders about how Hibergene was run.