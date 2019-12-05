Head office cuts: Ulster Bank looks to slash costs and layers of Irish management

Ulster Bank has opened a voluntary redundancy scheme for senior managers, aiming to cut around 175 headquarters jobs in a bid to drive down costs.

The scheme was announced to staff yesterday and the plan is aimed at reducing layers of management in the head office, without affecting customer relationships and the speed of customer decision-making processes.

The scheme is not open to branch managers, it is understood. The bank is understood to be offering a severance package of four weeks per year of service, including statutory pay.

Commenting on the plan, Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard said: "As we simplify our processes and improve our service, the management structure we've built is unnecessarily complex, therefore today we opened a voluntary redundancy scheme for our manager colleagues."

