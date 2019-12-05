Head office cuts: Ulster Bank looks to slash costs and layers of Irish management
Ulster Bank has opened a voluntary redundancy scheme for senior managers, aiming to cut around 175 headquarters jobs in a bid to drive down costs.
The scheme was announced to staff yesterday and the plan is aimed at reducing layers of management in the head office, without affecting customer relationships and the speed of customer decision-making processes.
The scheme is not open to branch managers, it is understood. The bank is understood to be offering a severance package of four weeks per year of service, including statutory pay.
Commenting on the plan, Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard said: "As we simplify our processes and improve our service, the management structure we've built is unnecessarily complex, therefore today we opened a voluntary redundancy scheme for our manager colleagues."
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
It is understood the voluntary redundancy scheme opened on December 4 and will close on January 8.
Ulster Bank, along with other banks, is under pressure to cut costs as the so-called lower-for-longer interest rate environment squeezes income ratios, forcing them to reduce spending, and potentially look to raise non-interest income including fees.
The Irish unit of UK-headquartered Royal Bank of Scotland also has relatively higher costs compared with the bank's other divisions. Financial results for the first nine months of 2019 show Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland had a cost income ratio of 96.3pc, the highest of any RBS division and compared with 77.1pc in the UK retail bank.
Irish costs included a €159m wage bill for the nine-month period, but also other costs, including bills linked to the ongoing tracker mortgage scandal.
Indo Business