Hastings seeks a buyer for €70m stake in Merrion Hotel

The Hastings Hotel Group has been seeking a buyer for its stake in the five-star Merrion Hotel, the Sunday Independent understands.

Industry sources suggested that the high-end Dublin hotel would fetch around €1m a key – which means €1m per hotel room. This would be the equivalent of €141m.

The Northern Irish Hastings Hotel Group has a 50pc share in the Merrion, with well-known businessmen Lochlann Quinn and Martin Naughton sharing the other 50pc share of the company.

This indicates that the Hastings stake would be worth around €70m.

It is understood that a number of parties have been sounded out about potential interest in acquiring the stake.

Spokespeople for both the Hastings Hotel Group and for the Merrion Hotel had no comment.

The group’s hotels include the Europa Hotel, the Grand Central hotel and the Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast.

The company has recently sold one asset. In October, it sold the five-star Slieve Donard Resort and Spa in Co Down to AJ Capital Partners, which is based in Nashville, America, for £40m (€47m).

Last month Hastings announced a management reshuffle – its longest-serving director, Edward Carson, retired as chairman and was succeeded by Howard Hastings.

James McGinn, who has worked for the Northern Ireland hotel group for 25 years, was appointed managing director.

The Merrion Hotel, one of the most luxurious hotels in Dublin, had a challenging 2020 due to Covid-19, with revenues down from €26.6m to €17.5m.