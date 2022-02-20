| 10.5°C Dublin

Hastings seeks a buyer for €70m stake in Merrion Hotel

The Merrion Hotel in Dublin. Photo: Collins Expand

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

The Hastings Hotel Group has been seeking a buyer for its stake in the five-star Merrion Hotel, the Sunday Independent understands.

Industry sources suggested that the high-end Dublin hotel would fetch around €1m a key – which means €1m per hotel room. This would be the equivalent of €141m.

