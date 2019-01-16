Developer Harry Crosbie has told Dublin City Council that he will abandon his luxury boutique hotel plan for Hanover Quay if the authority insists on the public gaining free access to the waterfront at his planned hotel.

Harry Crosbie threatens to abandon four-star hotel at Hanover Quay over public access to the waterfront

Mr Crosbie is planning to convert his own home at Hanover Quay on Grand Canal Dock into a four star 19 bedroom hotel with guest bars and dining areas along the floor length widows on the waterfront.

In a strongly worded letter lodged with the Council, Mr Crosbie has stated if the Council “insists on an open quayside, then I would prefer to abandon the project and stay as we are now”.

Mr Crosbie states: “To allow free access would bring chaos and would be unsafe and attract anti-social behaviour in this very narrow strip. This behaviour can be unpleasant and nasty which is why I want to glaze the two kiosks in the square to allow full visibility.”

He added: “It would be impossible to run a business with huge crowds of young people regularly sunbathing right up against our windows as now regularly happens around the Basin on Summer days."

Mr Crosbie said: “We have no problem with people using the quayside provided they enter through the main doors and we can control the numbers and the behaviour.”

“This is a people rather than a planning issue and I hope my long experience in the area and with U2 will be taken as solid advice."

“Both of these businesses working together will enhance and uplight the whole area and will be much enjoyed for many years to come.”

Mr Crosbie was responding to a further information request by the Council to investigate the possibility of maximising public access to the quayside at his planned hotel in tandem with the adjoining and proposed U2 visitor centre.

The Crosbie hotel proposal is facing some local opposition and in its request for further information last year, the Council stated that it had serious concerns over the addition of two floors at the existing building and requested Mr Crosbie's firm to reduce the proposal from four storeys to three storeys.

However, in their response, planning consultants for the scheme, Future Analytics state that “the height as proposed is appropriate and suits the site extremely well”.

RKD Architects have told the council that “the removal of a proposed new floor level would seriously impact the commercial viability of the proposed scheme”.

They state: “Any reduction in hotel room numbers would make the overall scheme uneconomic and as such undermine the viability of a new publicly accessible mixed use amenity at this prominent waterfront location”.

Future Analytics state that the planned hotel and adjoining U2 visitor centre “cumulatively provide a stunning architectural statement”.

A decision is due on the application later this month.

Online Editors