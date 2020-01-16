The Happy Pear, the vegetarian-vegan food brand of brothers Dave and Steve Flynn, has struck an exclusive licensing deal with the Musgrave Group to develop, distribute and market its products across Ireland – and potentially worldwide.

The Happy Pear, the vegetarian-vegan food brand of brothers Dave and Steve Flynn, has struck an exclusive licensing deal with the Musgrave Group to develop, distribute and market its products across Ireland – and potentially worldwide.

Happy Pear strikes deal with Musgrave Group to develop and promote its products across Ireland

Today’s agreement deepens Musgrave’s seven-year relationship selling Happy Pear retail products in its SuperValu, Centra and Mace stores.

Their new partnership means Musgrave has acquired from the Flynns the responsibility for producing, distributing and marketing all Happy Pear packaged retail products. It also means The Happy Pear and Musgrave “will cooperate in researching and activating international markets globally”.

In a joint statement, the Flynn brothers said: “Musgrave gives us the scale we need and is a like-minded partner with a team of retailers who believe in helping people to live healthier lives.”

“After starting out 15 years ago with a small veg shop, we have grown The Happy Pear to four cafes, a farm, a coffee roastery, an online health education courses provider and a supplier of an amazing range of healthy food products. Musgrave has been a big part of this story,” the Flynns said.

“We want more people to experience our healthy foods and we want to develop and offer new products.”

Musgrave chief executive Noel Keeley said the deal would bring “Happy Pear products to more people across the island of Ireland and to new markets internationally”.

“The Happy Pear is an excellent strategic fit for Musgrave and will strengthen our existing vegetarian and vegan offer to the market,” Mr Keeley said.

The company added: “Musgrave has plans to develop an extended range of new Happy Pear retail products to add to the current range.”

As part of the licence agreement, The Happy Pear will continue to produce its in-house retail products for Musgrave under a long-term supplier agreement. But other packaged retail products previously produced by outside contractors for The Happy Pear now will be produced by Musgrave.

The deal is expected to have no effect on the Flynns’ cafes and other side enterprises.

Online Editors