Half of Irish companies’ new directors recruited overseas

Nearly half of all new board members of the largest Irish-listed companies in 2020 were recruited from overseas, according to a new analysis by headhunters Merc Partners Spencer Stuart.

The Ireland Spencer Stuart Board Index found that foreign directors now make up 30pc of directors at companies in the ISEQ 20 index – the largest companies trading on Euronext Dublin.

Last year, 44pc of new board appointments at these firms came from outside Ireland as companies placed more emphasis on internationalisation and connecting with global markets.

Flutter Entertainment – the owner of the Paddy Power gambling business – appointed two foreign directors in 2020 as the company expanded in the US. Aryzta, AIB, Bank of Ireland, Kingspan and Ires REIT each added one.

The trend has emerged amid a highly publicised global push for greater diversity in corporate leadership.

Last month State Street, one of the biggest fund managers in the world, said it would vote against the boards of large companies that did not take concrete steps to add minority members.

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink, who has consistently pushed for improved environment and social governance, made a similar call weeks later in his annual letter to corporate chairs.

"While the board index reveals increasing diversity levels on Irish boards, what it really demonstrates is the desire for diversity of opinion and background," said Ruth Curran, managing partner at Merc Partners Spencer Stuart. "We are increasingly seeing Irish companies looking for candidates from further afield as their business strategies and ambitions evolve."

The trend towards diversity has worked less effectively for women, however. The index found that women remain under-represented on the boards of Irish plcs.

Just 25pc of ISEQ 20 companies have reached the threshold of having at least 30pc of directors be women, although half of all appointments last year were women. The average across all the analysed companies was 26pc.

This result was far behind companies in the FTSE 150, where women make up 34pc of all directors and 71pc of boards have reached at least 30pc female membership.

"The importance of gender diversity on boards is gathering momentum in Ireland and we expect this to continue apace in the coming years," said Ms Curran.

Board membership continues to skew towards the older demographics too, with the average age of directors on Irish boards at 60 years old.

Online Editors