Guinness sees inflation squeeze as shareholders toast return of the pint

Jimmy Nooks has a pint of Guinness in Slattery's Bar on Capel Street in Dublin as indoor dining in pubs and restaurants reopens at the end of July. Picture: PA/Damien Eagers

Even the limited reopening of pubs and bars last year helped lift sales of Guinness and other Diageo brands in Ireland a hefty 43pc in the second half of last year.

Global beer sales were up 22pc, with Diageo highlighting strong sales of Guinness in Ireland, Britain and Africa.

Diageo also makes Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and tequilas including Don Julio and Casamigos, with tequila growth especially strong in the US, according to half year financial results published on Thursday

The drink giant’s strong results helped lift London’s FTSE index with shares up 2.5pc after it posted a large jump in half-year sales.

Overall, revenues grew 12.6pc to £11.8bn (€14.7bn) and pre-tax profits rose to £2.7bn

However, inflationary pressure is now coming to bear hitting the cost of cans, cereals, shipping and energy.

"We are seeing a higher level of inflation at the business than we've historically seen," finance chief Lavanya Chandrashekar said.

"Utilities specifically is where we are seeing the maximum increase in inflation, with oil and energy costs being higher"

So far emerging markets like Turkey and Nigeria have seen the worst of the inflation and the company said efficiency and revenue growth management are helping mitigate the impact.

Also included in the financial results Diageo said it has received an inquiry from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requesting information relating to business operations in certain markets and to its policies, procedures and compliance environment.

That comes just under two years since the same US financial markets regulator hit Diageo with a $5m civil fine to settle charges that the global liquor company had pressured customers to buy excess inventory in order to flatter its performance.

In February 2020 Diageo agreed to the civil fine and to cease and desist from further violations but did not admit or deny wrongdoing, the SEC announced at the time.

The company said it is now responding to the latest SEC inquiries.

"Diageo is responding to this information request but is currently unable to assess whether the inquiry will evolve into any enforcement action or, if this were to transpire, to quantify meaningfully the possible loss or range of loss, if any, to which any such action might give rise.

Diageo first disclosed the earlier SEC probe into its distribution and public disclosure practices in July 2015, indicating that any outcome from the current inquiries could take years to play out.



