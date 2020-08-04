Guinness sales slump in Ireland as Diageo takes global Covid hit

Sales of Guinness in Ireland have slumped by nearly a quarter over the past year, a loss deepened by the mass recall of kegs from pubs shut by Covid-19.

The sharp decline in local demand for Ireland’s iconic stout is reported in today’s full-year results from its British parent, Diageo.

Diageo said sales of its drink brands overall fell by 20pc in Ireland but just 4pc in Britain during the 12-month period ending in June. It attributed the much steeper drop in Irish demand to the stricter and longer-lasting closures of pubs here, as well as stronger 2019 sales in Britain.

Sales of Guinness fell more than 22pc in Ireland, where drinkers did buy more of Diageo's Rockshore lager and cider brands.

Diageo said beer sales were already “soft” in Ireland in the second half of 2019. But Guinness sales plummeted once pubs nationwide shut in mid-March, leading to “a keg return scheme to support customers and maintain product quality”.

Its spirits brands – including J&B whiskey, Smirnoff vodka, Baileys liqueur and Captain Morgan rum - saw sales in Ireland slide 10pc as growth in sales at off-licences failed to compensate for lost pub trade.

Globally, Diageo sales fell by 12pc in volume terms and 9pc in value to below £11.8bn (€13bn). Operating profit nearly halved to £2.1bn (€2.3bn).

Across Europe, Guinness and the Johnnie Walker whiskey brands were hit hardest, both suffering 21pc falls in sales versus the previous fiscal year.

Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes attributed the global sales slump – the sharpest experienced by Diageo since the depths of the fiscal crisis a decade – to the worldwide disruption of bars and other social venues amid Covid-19.

The London-based firm wrote off £1.3bn (€1.45bn) in exceptional losses attributed to pandemic market disruption in India, Nigeria, Korea and Ethiopia.

“After good, consistent performance in the first half of fiscal ‘20, the outbreak of Covid-19 presented significant challenges for our business,” Mr Menezes said.

He said Diageo was “tightly managing” costs and “enhancing our data analytics and technology tools to rapidly respond to local consumer and customer shifts triggered by the pandemic”.

Diageo in April withdrew its outlook for the 2021 fiscal year. It offered no specific sales data today for the period of Covid-19 disruption.

In the past quarter Diageo has bolstered its cash reserves by pausing its planned £4.5bn share buyback programme, securing a new £2.5bn credit facility, and issuing $2.5bn in bonds due to mature between 2025 and 2032.

