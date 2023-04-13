Guinness maker Diageo latest to give up its Dublin stock listing

Guinness moved its headquarters to London in 1932 in response to the Control of Manufacturers Act

Guinness maker Diageo has said it intends to submit applications for the delisting of its ordinary shares from each of Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin stock exchanges.

The changes look set to take effected in late May and the company said investors whose shares are listed here or in Paris should consult with their own investment advisers

Diageo’s listings on the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange will not be impacted by the move and have always been more important to the business, which was created from a merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan in 1997.

It is another blow to the Dublin market, as other heavyweights CRH and Flutter also plan to move their primary stock market listings to the United States.

The decision by Diageo to delist was taken following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to its listings on Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin, the company said.

The delistings are subject to approval by the relevant exchanges but are anticipated to take effect on or around May 26, 2023 (Paris) and May 30 (Dublin).

The action will not have any impact on the company’s day-to-day operations in France or Ireland.

Even before the creation of Diageo, London was always Guinness’s most important stock market, hosting the then family-owned brewery’s initial public offering (IPO) in1886.

Guinness moved its headquarters to London in 1932 in response to the Control of Manufacturers Act.

It’s still another blow, though relatively small, to the Dublin stock exchange which is now part of the wider Euronext group.

Large Irish corporates traditionally maintained a listing on their home exchange even after shifting their primary listing to bigger markets elsewhere, including London and New York.

But building materials giant CRH has all but confirmed it will leave Dublin altogether when it moves its main listing to New York.

Paddy Power owner Flutter is tipped to do the same when it moves its main listing to the US.