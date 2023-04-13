Guinness maker Diageo latest to give up its Dublin stock listing

Guinness maker Diageo plc has said it intends to submit applications for the delisting of its ordinary shares from each of Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin stock exchanges.

The changes look set to take effected in late May and the company said investors whose shares are listed here or in Paris should consult with their own investment advisers

Diageo's listings on the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange will not be impacted by the move and have always been more important to the business, which was created from a merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan back in 1997.

But it is another blow to the Dublin market, which is set to see market heavyweights CRH and Flutter plan to move their primary stock market listings to the United States.

The decision by Diageo to delist was taken following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to its listings on Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin, the company said.

The delistings are subject to approval by the relevant exchanges but are anticipated to take effect on or around 26 May 2023 (Paris) and May 30 (Dublin).

The action will not have any impact on the company’s day-to-day operations in France or Ireland..