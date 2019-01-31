Guaranteed Irish roadshows to help businesses deal with Brexit challenges

Business group Guaranteed Irish has stepped up its Brexit preparations, and will run a series of roadshows to coincide with its anniversary that will give members advice on how to prepare for the EU's exit from the EU.

"With significant challenges on the way - most notably Brexit - we're determined to do all we can to support Irish business and safeguard Ireland's reputation for quality goods and services at home and abroad," said Guaranteed Irish CEO Brid O'Connell.

It's 45 years since the Guaranteed Irish platform was launched, with companies involved in the organisation having generated revenue of €26.2bn last year, according to the group. That was up slightly on the figure for 2017, as its membership base expanded by more than 36pc.

There are more than 550 members of the non-profit group, with more than half of those members exporting. Of those businesses that are already exporting, 40 expect to expand their export activity into new territories in 2019.

Guaranteed Irish represents businesses of various sizes, from indigenous SMEs to multinational firms across a range of sectors.

