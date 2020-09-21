Grocery sales remain well above pre-pandemic levels as local lockdowns linked to lift in sales

Grocery sales continue to remain well above pre-pandemic levels, but broader buying patterns appear to be normalising, according to the latest data from research group Kantar.

However, it said localised lockdowns continue to lift spending in affected areas.

Take-home grocery sales were still 13.7pc higher in the 12 weeks to September 6 compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, but that rate compares to 18pc growth in the 12 weeks to August 9.

Online sales jumped 121.7pc in the past four weeks. In the latest 12-week period, they added almost €73m in sales to the market.

New online shoppers accounted for almost a quarter of the €133.6m spent on online groceries during the 12 weeks. Online grocery sales still account for a tiny proportion of overall grocery sales, however.

Shoppers spent €19m more on groceries in August than they did in July, as local lockdowns took effect, noted Kantar. Counties including Kildare, Laois and Offaly were placed in lockdown last month as Covid cases there rose. Dublin entered localised lockdown at the weekend.

SuperValu remains the country's biggest grocery retailer, with a 22.1pc share of the market by value in the 12 weeks to September 6, said Kantar.

“Grocery sales over the past 12 weeks remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels, but compared with April and May, shopping routines are much closer to what we would usually expect,” said Kantar retail analyst Emer Healy.

“In the latest 12 weeks, Dublin has seen the strongest growth of all the regions, with shoppers in the capital spending an additional €141m on groceries compared to last year,” she added. “It will be interesting to see what effect the local lockdown could have on grocery sales as shoppers navigate new restrictions.”

Grocery market inflation stood at 2.2pc in the latest period. That’s unchanged on the previous 12 weeks.

The latest Kantar figures show that Dunnes Stores has the second biggest share of the market here, at 21.3pc. Tesco is third, with 21pc.

Lidl and Aldi continued to show strong gains. Lidl had a 12.7pc share of the market in the latest period, with Aldi on 12.6pc.

Ms Healy said that all the grocery retailers had benefited from the back-to-school period, with the usual lunchbox staples seeing sales increases. But sales of facial tissues and wipes also rose, highlighting the changes that the coronavirus has wrought in classrooms.

Branded goods continued to perform well, with sales growth outstripping that of the wider market by 18pc. An additional €205m was spent on branded goods in the latest period. Aldi and Lidl both saw stronger branded goods sales.

