Grocery sales dip from record levels as restrictions ease

GROCERY sales have continued to decline from record levels, falling 2.3pc as looser restrictions prompt people to visit restaurants and cafes.

And new figures released this morning show that online grocery sales, which surged to record levels during the height of the pandemic, have tumbled. They’ve declined 12.3pc in the past four weeks, according to research group Kantar.

“Online grocery shopping has taken a backseat this month as people return to workplaces, education, and eating out, according to Kantar retail analyst Emer Healy.

“As a result, digital grocery shops shrunk by an average of four items over the course of the latest four weeks,” she said. “However, we expect this decline to soften in the coming months as shoppers find their feet in their new routines.”

And despite the dip in overall grocery sales in the 12 weeks to September 5, they remain 11.1pc higher than the corresponding period in 2019.

The latest data published today by Kantar also shows that preparing meals from scratch has been elbowed from some household routines.

The research group said shoppers have switched home cooking staples for more “time efficient options”. They spent €7.5m more on chilled convenience items such as pizzas and ready meals in the past four weeks, it said.

The continuing Covid vaccination programme has also spurred consumers’ confidence in visiting shops.

“While we’re a way off a full return to normality, there are winds of change and people are becoming more comfortable heading out and about,” said Ms Healy.

“An extra 189,000 trips were made to the supermarket over the past three months, driven by shoppers running out for one or two items at a time rather than relying on a big weekly shop like they did during the height of lockdowns,” she said. “It suggests that the high vaccination levels across the country are helping to boost consumers’ confidence.”

The latest Kantar figures show that SuperValu, which is controlled by the Cork-based Musgrave group, remained the most popular chain in the 12 weeks to September 5, with a 22.5pc share of Ireland’s multi-billion euro grocery market.

Kantar measures market share by the value of goods sold by chains, rather than volume.

Dunnes Stores and Tesco are tied second, with 21.4pc.

Lidl had a 12.8pc share in the latest period, while Aldi had 12.7pc.

The data also shows that grocery inflation stood at 0.3pc in the 12-week period.