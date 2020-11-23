Greencore raising €101m to cope with costs of Covid pandemic

Irish food group Greencore, whose activities are primarily in the UK, is raising up to £90m (€101m) as its business continues to be hit by the Covid pandemic. The company, whose chief executive is Patrick Coveney, said its food-to-go categories, which had seen a “recovery in revenue momentum” during the summer, have been hit by the introduction of tiered regional UK restrictions last month in response to a resurgence of the virus. In the first two weeks affected by the nationwide lockdown this month, demand in the group’s food-to-go categories fell about 26pc compared to the prior year level in the period. The stock market-listed company is the largest maker of pre-packed sandwiches in the UK and makes a range of other food-to-go products. Greencore said a significant portion of the proceeds from the share placing will be used to repay money owning on its revolving credit bank facility, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes. The placing will not exceed 19.96pc of its existing issued share capital. It said it has stress-tested various potential scenarios, including additional lockdowns and further operational disruption. The company said the proposed placing will enable the group to proactively manage debt levels “to ensure appropriate liquidity and leverage headroom”. It will also enable the company to avoid a set of further cost and capital reduction actions “which would compromise its ability to rebound effectively” after the pandemic. It said it has secured further support from its bank lending syndicate and its private placement note holders, including an amendment to a 2021 covenant test and a reduction in the minimum liquidity requirement for the 2021 financial year. The food company has extended the maturity on a £75m revolving credit facility to March 2023, refinanced a £50m bilateral loan and amended other covenant conditions. The group had net debt totalling £350.5m (€394.1m) at the end of its last financial year on September 25. Greencore added that the fresh funds will also allow it to “fully deliver” new business that it has already secured and “pursue incremental opportunities in negotiation for full-year 2021”. Greencore supplies supermarket chains such as Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose. It will also enable the group to “continue appropriate levels of investment to drive forward its productivity enhancement initiatives, including automation”. “This has been an exceptionally challenging year for Greencore,” said Mr Coveney. “There is a direct correlation between the performance of food to go and the nation’s [UK’s] ability to move around freely,” he added. “As a result, that part of our business has been significantly impacted by the social restrictions that have been put in place as a result of Covid-19,” said the CEO. “However, we remain confident that demand for our food to go categories will recover strongly as the effect of Covid-19 recedes, and were encouraged by the uplift in demand that we saw in the fourth quarter as the UK economy slowly reopened.” In August, Greencore was forced to temporarily close its factory in Northampton following a Covid outbreak. “Throughout the year we have acted quickly and decisively to put in place comprehensive sets of measures to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on our business,” said Mr Coveney. “However, in light of the ongoing uncertainty that is being caused by the current lockdown measures, there is a strong rationale in further strengthening our balance sheet. Today’s proposed placing achieves this.” Greencore also released its full-year 2020 results this afternoon. It said trading in the first half of the year, prior to the impact of the pandemic, was in-line with plan. “However, following the introduction of the initial Covid-19 restrictions, the group saw a significant reduction in demand in food-to-go categories which was only partially offset by an increase in other convenience categories,” it added. The third quarter saw the greatest impact, it noted. with pro forma revenue in food to go categories 53pc below prior year levels. Greencore’s revenue in the year to September 25, 2020, fell 12.5pc to £1.26bn (€1.41bn), while its group operating profit plunged 87.1pc to £12.9m (€14.5m). It incurred £10.7m in additional operating costs in the period to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

