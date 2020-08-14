Grant top up for businesses impacted by local lockdowns in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

New financial supports for businesses impacted in the three counties under local lockdown will be unveiled by the Government today.

Businesses owners in Kildare, Offaly and Laois are expected to benefit from a 20pc top up to the Restart Grant for firms reopening once Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

The current rates for the grant are between €4,000 and €25,000 – these would increase to €4,800 and €30,000.

Separately, Fáilte Ireland is expected to be given €1m to specifically promote the three counties and encourage people to spend money in the midlands regions under lockdown.

Businesses in the three affected counties may also be bumped to the top of the list if they applied for existing State grants.

This may apply to the online Trading Voucher Scheme and Micro Financing Ireland Grants.

The aim is to ensure as many businesses as possible can reopen after the two week lockdown comes to an end.

The government is not expected to make a decision on easing restrictions on people in Kildare, Offaly and Laois. But rather they will wait to receive advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) next week.

Government sources said it could be as late as next Friday before people in the three counties know if they will have restrictions lifted.

Online Editors