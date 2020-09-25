Grant Thornton’s McCann takes over as CFO at Permanent TSB

Accountant Paul McCann, one of the country’s best known restricting experts, is take up the role of interim chief financial officer at Permanent TSB starting immediately.

Mr McCann is a former Managing Partner of Grant Thornton and is currently a senior Partner in that firm’s Financial Services Advisory Department. He will return to the firm once his interim appointment concludes.

Permanent TSB is in the process of recruiting a permanent CFO to replace Eamonn Crowley, who was promoted to become CEO at the bank earlier this year.

Paul McCann was Managing Partner of Grant Thornton for six years until 2017.

As senior partner in the firm’s Financial Services Advisory department he has advised banks, financial institutions and asset management companies.

Permanent TSB CEO, Eamonn Crowley said; “Paul’s knowledge and understanding of our business will be a huge asset to the bank and he brings with him a wealth of leadership, commercial and international banking sector experience.”

