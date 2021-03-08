Government's €55m tourism aid plan gets green light from EU

Vista: Ireland's tourism hotspots, like the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare, rely on international visitors.

The EU has approved the Government’s €55m pandemic aid scheme for the tourism sector.

But industry bodies say the money is nowhere near enough to help beleaguered tour operators, who rely largely on international visitors to survive.

The Tourism Business Continuity Scheme was launched last month, providing grants of between €3,750 and €200,000 to operators that don’t qualify for existing Covid-19 aid.

Applications from outdoor activity providers such as golf courses, bus and boat tour operators and campsites closed on Monday lunchtime.

Fáilte Ireland intends to open the scheme to further operators later this month.

The European Commission said on Monday that the scheme was “necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy”.

But Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, CEO of the Irish Tourism Industry Federation, wants the scheme to be doubled to €110m to help replace some of an estimated €7bn in lost earnings over the last year.

“As valuable as the funding has been, it’s wholly inadequate to meet the needs of the industry,” he said.

“Everyone acknowledges, including Government, that the tourism and hospitality industry has been disproportionately hit by the pandemic.

"So the Government needs to step up and increase support for the sector.”

He said the Government should also expand its flagship Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) and extend a lower Vat rate of 9pc beyond December, to 2025.

Before the pandemic, tourism was Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and biggest regional employer.

But revenues in the sector have plummeted 90pc in the last year, according to the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, while 160,000 jobs have been lost.

The €55m scheme approved by the EU on Monday provides aid to companies whose average monthly turnover was down at least 75pc compared to 2019 levels.

It is open to businesses not eligible for the CRSS or Fáilte Ireland’s own schemes.

Mr O’Mara Walsh said the industry hopes to recover some earnings this summer from Irish ‘staycations’ but added that restoring international tourism – which makes up 75pc of the industry’s earnings, in terms of value – is a huge priority.

“We’re getting no clarity from Government at the moment, but we're hopeful of a summer season similar to last year, where the staycation market is quite strong,” he said.

“As valuable and as welcome as the domestic market is, it will never go far enough to replace the lost earnings as a result of the lack of international visitors. So we have to, in a safe and sensible manner, restore international aviation.”

He said the EU’s proposed ‘digital green certificate’ – which would prove the holder has had a Covid vaccination – and the deployment of rapid antigen testing “could and should happen” in the latter half of the year.

EU state aid rules require governments to seek approval for pandemic schemes.

The aid is usually granted, provided payments to any one company do not exceed €1.8m and are made on or before 31 December 2021.

