Government to sell €400m AIB stake

Paschal Donohoe is president of the powerful Eurogroup of finance ministers. Picture by Julien Behal

The Government has announced a plan to sell another 5pc in AIB in a move that will cut taxpayers’ stake in the bank to 57pc.

Based on the closing price of AIB shares on Monday the stake is valued at around €400m.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe TD, said the plan is to dispose of the shares by way of a placing to institutional investors – that means the stock will be sold in a block in a structured sale process rather than ad hoc onto the stock market, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) which manages shares in bailed out banks has used both methods to cut stakes in Bank of Ireland and AIB over the past year.

Books on the new deal opened on Monday, which in practice means investors are asked to bid for shares.

Investment bank Rothschild is acting as independent financial adviser and William Fry and Allen & Overy are acting as legal counsel to the Department of Finance in connection with the sale.