Government to award €670m search and rescue contract to US group

THE government plans to award a €670m search and rescue contract to an Irish unit of the US-based Bristow group.

The contract – the value of which excludes VAT – will run for 10 years for helicopter services and five for fixed-wing services. After five years, the fixed-wing services can be transferred to the Air Corps.

It’s the first time that fixed-wing services have formed part of the search and rescue contract.

The government last awarded the search and rescue contract in 2012, with Texas-based CHC operating the service. Its 10-year contract was valued at €500m.

Prior to that, the Air Corps had provided the rescue services.

CHC’s operation of the contract was marred by the deadly crash in 2017 of search and rescue helicopter R116 at Blacksod in Co Mayo. All four crew members were killed in the crash.

The contract with Bristow will provide for the day and night-time operation of four helicopter bases in Sligo, Shannon, Waterford and Dublin.

Both the helicopter and fixed-wing elements of the contract can be extended by the government to 13 years.

The government said Bristow was selected as preferred bidder following a “comprehensive procurement project undertaken by the Department of Transport” that included an initial market engagement process, a prequalifying process, an initial request for tender, a negotiation process, and final evaluation of a best and final offer tender from the shortlisted bidders.

Last year, Air Corps General Officer Commanding Rory O’Connor insisted that the Air Corps would be the most cost-effective provider of a search and rescue service.

The Air Corps' proposed spending €35m on two new helicopters, and needing an additional €8m per annum on maintenance, additional wages and training.

Texas-based Bristow bills itself as the world’s leading provider of offshore energy transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support solutions to government and civil organisations worldwide.

Bristow’s strategically located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the US Gulf of Mexico.

In 2013, the company was awarded a £1.6bn (€1.9bn) search and rescue contract in the UK. The RAF and Royal Navy had provided the service for the previous 70 years. It began operating the service in 2015.

The group generates about 65pc of its annual revenue from services to the offshore energy sector, and just over half of its turnover is generated in Europe.