Government must spell out the cost of pension policy before they sign off on it

‘Buy now, pay later.’ It’s a phrase that is often used in consumer advertising – and one that people are often warned about. Yet it is exactly what the Government is doing when it comes to pensions.

With a sofa bought on tick, you may have to figure out how you will pay for it in the future – but at least you know what the bill is going to be.

Not so with the government decision to retain the pension retirement age at 66. This week’s announcement by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys was welcomed in some quarters, because it gave people an option of working until they are 70 in return for a larger weekly old age pension when they do retire.

Flexibility and options are good – but this was a bit of a distraction from the core issue. If we retain the retirement age at 66, what is the cost and how are we going to pay for it?

Ms Humphreys was on RTÉ Radio One on Tuesday, saying it will be paid for through higher PRSI payments. But how much will be needed? She doesn’t know yet. She is waiting on a report which will be available at the end of this year.

The decision to plough ahead regardless seems to be based on the fact that a previous Pensions Commission report forecast a €1bn deficit in the Social Insurance Fund by 2022. Ms Humphreys noted that the fund will be €3bn in surplus by the end of this year.

So you go ahead and make a significant unfunded pensions decision on foot of a 2022 surplus?

The Pensions Commission report went on to say that the fund was on target to be €8bn in deficit by 2040.

Is the Government operating on the crude logic that, if the assumptions in the report were wrong about 2022, then everything will be OK in 18 years’ time?

The country’s rapidly ageing population is costing €850m more per year

What the figures show is how volatile and unpredictable the numbers in the Social Insurance Fund can be.

What we do know is that, regardless of the size of the fund, the population is ageing. And the country’s rapidly ageing population is costing €850m more per year.

A Fiscal Advisory Council report published in 2021 concluded that the additional cost of providing pensions to new pensioners – public sector and social welfare recipients – would be €370m per year between 2021 and 2025. The additional cost of providing healthcare to an ageing population is now around €484m per year.

These estimates assume pension values will stay the same. Because of hardship caused by the cost-of-living crisis, the value of the pension looks set to rise in the Budget. And fresh public-sector pay rises have just been negotiated.

The costs are only going one way. The minister said on radio that the additional pension payout for those who work to 70 would be “actuarially neutral” in terms of cost. That sounds good – but what does it mean?

It conveys the impression that the additional cost of providing higher pensions to those who work until they are 70 will not exist, or will be recouped elsewhere.

To quote a paper written by two OECD experts some time ago: “Economists and policymakers increasingly use the term ‘actuarial’ when writing about pension systems.”

They added: “The debate about the application of actuarial principles to pension-system design has unfortunately become confused.

“Governments, policy advisors and pension experts loosely use terms such as ‘actuarially fair’ and ‘actuarially neutral’ to describe desirable attributes of pension systems. But the terms are used by different people to mean different things. And it is often unclear precisely what is meant.”

When asked by Bryan Dobson if someone who worked fewer hours per week or just part-time between age 66 and 70 would qualify for the higher pension, the minister unequivocally replied that they would.

She did not say it would be on a pro-rata basis of how many hours they worked per week. It was simply “yes”.

There is nothing wrong with giving people greater flexibility about when they retire, and rewarding them for longer years of employment seems fair. But the real issue here remains unaddressed. How much will it cost to retain the retirement age at 66?

Mary Lou McDonald was sticking to a policy of giving the full state pension at 65 – without saying how it would be funded

The ease with which the Cabinet may have signed a blank cheque on this comes from the populist pressure they are under from Sinn Féin.

Opposition leader Mary Lou McDonald was sticking to a policy of giving the full state pension at 65 – without saying how it would be funded.

Auto-enrolment into a state-supported pension scheme is due to come into effect at the end of next year. This scheme will see employees automatically signed up to a pension scheme, unless they actively opt out. It is a good idea, and in other countries it has encouraged more people to have a retirement financial safety net.

If it happens here at all, it will cost the State and employers money.

Meanwhile, higher PRSI contributions, from employers and employees alike, will be needed to fund the extra cost of retiring at 66 as the population ages.

People close to retirement age are far more likely to have a private or employer pension scheme than younger people.

But young people will pay a higher PRSI bill to fund the near-term retirement of older people. More than half of workers under the age of 34 have no cover.

If auto-enrolment is introduced, younger people will see their monthly pay cheque fall, to put money into a pension and to pay higher PRSI contributions.

With rising rents and the cost-of-living crisis, they may find that very difficult to do – and might actively opt out.

The point here is that the Government should spell out how much this policy will cost everyone before making commitments.