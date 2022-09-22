| 16.3°C Dublin

Government must spell out the cost of pension policy before they sign off on it

Richard Curran

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said pension costs will be paid for through higher PRSI payments Expand

‘Buy now, pay later.’ It’s a phrase that is often used in consumer advertising – and one that people are often warned about. Yet it is exactly what the Government is doing when it comes to pensions.

With a sofa bought on tick, you may have to figure out how you will pay for it in the future – but at least you know what the bill is going to be.

