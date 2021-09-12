Government develops system to share inflation costs with builders

An €8m 14-classroom school-building project in Cork has stalled, as procurement rules meant the board of management could not sanction a €240,000 cost increase due to escalating materials costs

The government is developing a system to allow spiralling building costs be shared between construction firms and public sector bodies.

The Department of Public Expenditure has engaged EY to develop a formula to share additional costs on projects if inflation goes over a certain target, the Sunday Independent has learned.

The move comes after industry leaders privately warned the department in a letter that building firms could go bust due to rising materials prices hitting public sector contracts.

It was now “unsustainable for contractors to continue absorbing the level of increases”, wrote CIF director-general Tom Parlon to department secretary-general David Moloney. “No reasonable contractor could have foreseen the current conditions and accounted for them in their tenders, and it is unreasonable to expect them to,” it said. “Furthermore, it cannot be in the State’s interest to allow construction companies to fail and negatively impact on the delivery of the State’s assets, the Climate Action Plan and the economic recovery chain.” The new mechanism now under discussion within the Department of Public Enterprise has not yet been agreed with other departments and may only apply to new contracts. Fears remain that a risk-sharing mechanism might see cost accruing to the state, it is understood. Read More A department spokesperson confirmed that “measures are being considered to bring greater certainty with respect to the risk of price inflation”. Minister Michael McGrath “was acutely aware that prices in steel, timber and various other construction materials have risen sharply within the last six months and that these increases are impacting construction projects, both public and private”. said the spokesperson. The letter from the industry to the department warned that “unless something is done by the State to support the industry, contractors – through no fault of their own – will most likely have to withdraw from projects to avoid reckless trading and/or insolvency, thus leaving all parties to the contract in a very difficult position.”