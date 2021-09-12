| 11.5°C Dublin

Government develops system to share inflation costs with builders

Industry warns Government to take action or firms will go bust

An €8m 14-classroom school-building project in Cork has stalled, as procurement rules meant the board of management could not sanction a €240,000 cost increase due to escalating materials costs Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

The government is developing a system to allow spiralling building costs be shared between construction firms and public sector bodies.

The Department of Public Expenditure has engaged EY to develop a formula to share additional costs on projects if inflation goes over a certain target, the Sunday Independent has learned.

The move comes after industry leaders privately warned the department in a letter that building firms could go bust due to rising materials prices hitting public sector contracts.

