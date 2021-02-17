Google signs landmark deal with News Corp to pay for content

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, the multinational firm that owns Fox News, The Sun, The Wall Street Journal and The Sunday Times has announced a three-year deal with Google that will see the tech giant pay an unspecified amount to use News Corp content globally.

Neither company has yet made clear how Google or its subsidiaries might use News Corp’s written or audio-visual content. However, the publisher says that the arrangement will include “the development of a subscription platform, the sharing of ad revenue via Google’s ad technology services, the cultivation of audio journalism and meaningful investments in innovative video journalism by YouTube”. News Corp will also participate in Google’s News Showcase, a service to enhance news publishers’ commercial engagement with online users.

Mr Murdoch’s company has been at war for years with Google and Facebook over links to News Corp’s work being shared online without payments to Mr Murdoch’s firm.

The two companies are still at loggerheads over a controversial proposed new law in Mr Murdoch’s home country of Australia, which would require internet platforms pay big media firms whenever links to publishers’ stories appeared in search results or other services. Both Google and Facebook have threatened to quit the Australian market if the law is passed.

The News Corp deal comes after Google agreed to pay €60m million over three years to a group of 121 French news publishers to end a more than year-long copyright spat.

In Australia, the country’s two largest free-to-air television broadcasters have struck deals with Google collectively worth A$60 million ($47 million) a year, according to media reports.

Google has also moved to secure deals with major publishers in the UK, Germany, Brazil and Argentina.

Among the News Corp publications joining Google News Showcase will be The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, the New York Post, The (London) Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, The Australian, news.com.au, Sky News, and multiple metropolitan and local titles.

Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp, said that the deal would have “a positive impact on journalism around the globe as we have firmly established that there should be a premium for premium journalism”.

While media companies are likely to broadly welcome the move, some senior journalists reacted less positively.

“News Corp basically just muscled Facebook, then Google, into surrendering their magic-internet-everything-for-free position with some combination of lobbying, investigative reporting, Tucker Carlson attacks and Murdochian menace,” tweeted Ben Smith, the high profile media columnist for the New York Times.

