Glenveagh sells 90-unit Herbert Hill in Dundrum to cuckoo fund for €55m

Publicly-listed Glenveagh Properties has sold a 90-apartment development, Herbert Hill near Dundrum Town Centre, to an unidentified cuckoo fund for a price exceeding €55m.

Shares in Glenveagh rose more than 3pc to €0.81 in late trading today on the news.

"Herbert Hill has been a major priority for the company over the past two years," said Glenveagh chief executive Stephen Garvey.

"We are delighted to have brought this project to such a successful conclusion as part of our ongoing suburban and urban residential home-building programme."

