Getting in gear: Merger of Fiat and PSA on brink of approval

FIAT Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group are on track for European Union antitrust approval for their plans to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaker, according to people familiar with the deal.

Concessions offered by the companies to allay EU concerns about the deal received positive feedback from rivals and customers and won't require changes, the people said on condition of anonymity because the merger approval process isn't public. That means the European Commission will approve the deal before a February 2 deadline, the people said.

Fiat and Peugeot maker PSA, with a combined market value of about €33bn, are set to publish third-quarter figures tomorrow when executives may comment on the deal. The duo have escaped the risk of divesting operations with their offer to deepen an existing agreement under which PSA makes small and mid-sized utility vehicles at French and Spanish factories for Toyota that will keep the plants running.

The firms plan to close their tie-up in the first quarter of 2021.





Bloomberg