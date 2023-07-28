GDP up 3.3pc as multinationals pull Ireland out of recession

CSO noted the result was driven mainly ‘by increases in the multinational dominated sectors’

Ireland exited a technical recession in the second quarter of the year after recording a strong rise in gross domestic product (GDP).

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show GDP rose by 3.3pc between the first quarter of the year and the second. It rose by 2.7pc compared to the second quarter of 2022.

The CSO noted that the result was driven mainly “by increases in the multinational dominated sectors in Q2 2023”.

The data is preliminary and is subject to revision in the Quarterly National Accounts, which are due to be published in September.

The growth means Ireland exits a technical recession, where there are two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

CSO figures published earlier this month gave a revised GDP estimate, showing a 2.8pc contraction compared with the last three months of 2022.

GDP also fell by 0.1pc in the final quarter of 2022 compared to the previous three months.

Two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction is the standard definition of a recession.

However, the reading of a ‘technical recession’ at the end of the first quarter came despite the fact that Ireland currently has record low unemployment coupled with record high tax take.

While GDP is normally used as a measure to gauge economic growth, it has been noted by multiple experts that this does not work in Ireland.

This is because Ireland’s GDP is severely skewed by multinational companies, many of which book sales here which actually take place in other jurisdictions.

In the first three months of the year there was a significant fall in investment in intangible assets, a key feature of multinationals activities in Ireland.

This movement of capital within large companies was what contributed to the technical recession, rather than something which is traditionally associated with a downturn, such as a rise in unemployment.

Last month the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) downgraded its expectation for Irish GDP growth, saying it expected it to rise by just 0.1pc in 2023. This was down from a forecast of 5.5pc in March.

Despite this, the think-tank said the underlying position of the economy is still very strong.

Modified Domestic Demand, an indicator which is used to try to get a more accurate representation of the strength of the domestic economy, is expected to rise by 3.6pc in 2023 and 4pc in 2024.