Gas price heads for ‘zero’ as storage hits capacity due to mild weather

In Europe the wholesale price of natural gas for future delivery fell 13pc on Monday, dropping below €100 per megawatt-hour while in Texas, a key global supplier, prices have fallen to just cents as buyers face the prospect of having nowhere to ship or store supplies.

Consumers can’t expect to see the full benefit of those drops but it raises the prospect of some relief from the brutally high energy costs driving the wider inflationary pressures piling on businesses and households.

In the Texas Permian Basin, prices are heading towards zero for the first time in two years due to the combination of boosted supply meeting limited pipeline and storage capacity amid reduced demand thanks to a mild weather in Europe and reduced demand from China where rolling lockdowns continue to sap economic recovery.

Maintenance scheduled for Kinder Morgan’s Gulf Coast Express and El Paso Natural Gas pipeline systems makes the pinch in Texas even more acute than the rest of the US.

Prices are significantly higher in Europe, but even here the price of natural gas is around 70pc below a recent peak in August reached when Russia cut supplies.

Factors sapping wholesale prices are technical and may not persist, especially if the weather turns colder, but lower prices do take pressure off European leaders struggling to come up with policies to maintain large scale supports to households and businesses before the region can be weaned off its over reliance on Russia for energy.

“Europe is in a comfortable place concerning supplies now,” said Graham Freedman, an analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie. “The risks of blackouts and rationing are receding. But the real test will be when we have cold weather.”

European companies and governments scrambled through the summer to stock up on gas and other energy sources – boosting supplies of liquified natural gas (LNG) carried by ship from the US, Qatar and as far away as Australia – and filling storage facilities in order to limit the threat of being cut off by Russia which had been the continent’s main supplier of gas, mainly via pipeline.

This year’s high gas prices and the geopolitical pressure to reduce reliance on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine are also set to boost production of energy over the longer term from alternative suppliers.

Here, the operator of the Corrib gas field, Ireland’s only domestic gas source, has revealed plans to extend the life of its facilities off the west coast a decade longer than expected.

Vermilion Energy is planning a €20m investment in new technology which will allow them to go deeper in search of more natural gas.

Similar activities to extend or reopen production from gas fields are being undertaken in other European supply areas including the Netherlands and Norway, while new terminals to land LNG are being constructed across northern Europe in particular.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said more LNG flows meant the position next winter would be better.



