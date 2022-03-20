| 7.9°C Dublin

Gary Lavin dreaming big as Irish brand Vit Hit secures major US deal

Drink has earned shelf space at hundreds of Walgreens stores in US in a potential game changer for brand 

Vit Hit founder and chairman Gary Lavin. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

Irish drink brand Vit Hit sold more than 30 million bottles worldwide last year and has now landed a major distribution deal with US giant Walgreens.

Chairman and founder Gary Lavin told the Sunday Independent sales had risen 38pc in the year and he expects to sell 35 million bottles in 2022. 

