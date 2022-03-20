Gary Lavin dreaming big as Irish brand Vit Hit secures major US deal

Irish drink brand Vit Hit sold more than 30 million bottles worldwide last year and has now landed a major distribution deal with US giant Walgreens.

Chairman and founder Gary Lavin told the Sunday Independent sales had risen 38pc in the year and he expects to sell 35 million bottles in 2022.

The brand will now be stocked at 300 Walgreens stores across the US after a successful trial. The chain has more than 7,000 stores and Vit Hit could potentially be rolled out to all of them in stages, said Lavin.

“I’m confident we will end up in all 7,000 stores and it is an absolutely huge opportunity for us,” he said. “Getting into such a major retailer on such a level would be a real game changer.”

It has taken the former professional rugby player 22 years to build up the brand he started after a knee injury ended his playing career at Harlequins in the 1990s.

His idea for a health-conscious, vitamin-infused alternative to sugary soft drinks almost came to nothing when the financial crisis nearly destroyed the business before it could find its feet.

“There was so much pressure on me at the time, not being able to pay the bills and all that kind of stuff,” he said.

“There was almost a relief when I lost my house. I just got into my car and drove up and down the country to try and build the business back up again. I think in order to be successful I needed to go to the bottom of the barrel.”

But those days are now far behind and Lavin said over the past eight years the brand’s average year-on-year growth has been 23pc.

Vit Hit did take a hit in the early months of the pandemic in its key Irish and UK markets.

“In the UK we had built up a substantial business in the food service sector in cafes, universities, hospitals etc. That was literally wiped out and that was 25pc of our business in the UK, and retail dropped another 20pc,” he said.

But other countries such as Belgium, Netherlands and Iceland had grown strongly. Australia had “exploded” and was up 350pc last year compared to 2020, he said.

“We will sell three million bottles there this year which will be circa Aus$13m (€8.6m) worth of retail sales,” he said.

In 2018 Lavin moved his family to Australia for five months to focus on building a market for Vit Hit.

“I really believed that with their outdoorsy, sporty lifestyle there was a market there for a product like ours.”

However, the brand was not an overnight success down under.

“My accountant told me last year to shut Australia down because we were only doing about 900 cases per month, which was just not good enough. But basically I’m an optimist and can never see failure. I wanted to prove Vit Hit is a brand that can travel, that it is not just something people in Ireland and the UK might like. Last August it just absolutely exploded and we have been running out of stock at 20,000 cases.”

Vit Hit is still 100pc privately owned, despite Lavin being approached by others to sell on three different occasions.

”A lot of companies sell because they need cash, but we have had very sustainable, self-made growth and are profitable. So when I do get approached I just tell them we don’t need to sell.”

There are a lot of positives to remaining independent, particularly the freedom to move quickly into new markets or new brands, he said.

“We’ve never taken equity from an outside party. We’ve been standing on our own two feet. We are fifth in the top 30 drinks brands in Ireland and I’m pretty sure we’re the only independent brand. Our model is sustainable because if, for example, Walgreens told us they were going to put us in 7,000 stores then we could use a stocking loan.

“We have a really good record and have been profitable for about nine years. So if we had that type of offer from Walgreens I think even conservative Irish banks would be happy to back it.”

However, being independent can have its downsides.

“Vit Hit is currently the best-selling functional drink in the UK but we want to be in the top 10 drinks at any level. The thing that’s holding us back is distribution. We are not Coca Cola, who could just go in and say ‘stick our new brand on 20,000 shelves’, even though we’re actually selling better than bigger brands.”

Lavin said he often challenges retailers on how the next Innocent will be built — the last really successful independent brand to make it big. It’s becoming more difficult for independents to achieve that type of success but Lavin is confident Vit Hit can do just that.

“Our rate of sale is so good. We just need to get on more shelves. It’s really hard to get a brand that actually sells, even for the big companies. We have one and I’m hanging on to it for dear life.”