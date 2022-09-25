| 5.7°C Dublin

Gardaí reviewing alleged breach of sanctions against Russia

Sean Pollock Email

An Garda Síochána has received a report of an alleged breach of financial sanctions introduced in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In response to questions from the Sunday Independent, a garda spokesman confirmed the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau was reviewing the report of an alleged financial sanction breach. However, it was unable to comment on the report further.

