Gardaí reviewing alleged breach of sanctions against Russia

An Garda Síochána has received a report of an alleged breach of financial sanctions introduced in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In response to questions from the Sunday Independent, a garda spokesman confirmed the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau was reviewing the report of an alleged financial sanction breach. However, it was unable to comment on the report further.
The report of an alleged sanctions breach is believed to be the first since Russia’s war in Ukraine started in February. In late June, a garda spokesman said no breaches of EU sanctions had been reported.
Breaches of EU sanctions against Russia are considered criminal offences.
Included among financial sanctions are a ban on public financing or investment in Russia, restricted access to EU primary and secondary capital markets for certain Russian banks and companies, and a prohibition on transactions with the Russian Central Bank.
In March, the Sunday Independent reported on concerns among gardaí that they had limited powers to investigate alleged breaches of sanctions against Russia.
Sources told the newspaper that the three-year jail term for breaching sanctions meant the crime was not an “arrestable offence”.
This restricted their powers to search any entity or individual suspected of doing business with sanctioned Russian individuals or companies.
The Department of Finance imposed a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a maximum €500,000 fine for breaches of the sanctions in Ireland.