Gardaí notified of suspected crimes in tracker mortgage case

The Central Bank has reported suspected crimes to gardaí after its investigation of the tracker mortgage scandal, a senior central banker has confirmed.

Responding to questions yesterday in the Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Taoiseach, director general of financial conduct Derville Rowland said regulators had "liaised extensively" with gardaí throughout the tracker mortgage investigation and filed a statutory report.

She confirmed that the bank had referred information to the gardaí under the Central Bank Act section 33AK indicating that a criminal offence may have been committed by a supervised entity. She said it was the bank's duty to report suspicions of criminal offences, but she could not supply any detail on the number of reports or their nature.

The referrals mean that individual bankers could face criminal charges over conduct of the lenders, which wrongfully took preferential tracker mortgages away from thousands of customers during the financial crisis.

Ms Rowland's comments followed a statement by Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf, who said the bank had "concluded the supervisory phase" of the tracker inquiry and had moved on to enforcement investigations.

He said 41,700 customers had received compensation, with banks having to pay €708m in redress. He highlighted fines given to PTSB (€21m) and KBC (€18.3m).

Online Editors