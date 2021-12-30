Gap store closures followed losses soaring to €2.45m

Pre-tax losses increased last year more than nine-fold to €2.45m at the Irish arm of Gap ahead of the US clothing retailer’s decision to shut down its company-operated ‘bricks and mortar’ Irish stores this year.

According to new accounts lodged by Gap Stores (Ireland) Ltd, the firm recorded the sharp increase in pre-tax losses after revenues slumped by 46pc, or €5.85m, from €12.69m to €6.84m in the 12 months to the end of January this year.

The firm’s pre-tax loss takes account of non-cash impairment costs of €436,116 during the Covid-19 hit year.

On June 30 last, Gap announced that despite discussions with potential partners, “the Republic of Ireland market dynamics were too challenging” and the decision was taken to shut down company-operated stores from the end of August to the end of September this year.

The directors state that since year end, all five trading locations have been closed – four have been surrendered to the landlord and discussions are continuing for the surrender of the remaining site.

The directors state that the €5.85m revenue decrease last year “is due to the global pandemic of Covid-19 impacting our retail performance, through enforced store closures and customer shopping patterns”.

Gap is to become a digital-first business here and will be partnering with Next PLC as a joint-venture online business to drive growth. The directors state: “Opportunities will continue to be sought to improve profitability and market share in the Irish apparel market”. Numbers employed by the business at the end of January last totalled 117 and on the closure of the company-operated stores, the directors state that the company “would thoughtfully move through the consultation process and provide support and transition assistance for employees as the stores wind down”.

Staff costs reduced by 30.5pc from €2.06m to €1.43m. The company last year received €129,891 in Government Covid-19 wage support. At the end of January last, the company had a deficit of €1.5m in its shareholder funds. The directors state that Gap Inc had $2.06bn (€1.76bn) in cash at the end of January last and would continue to support its Irish entity to enable the company to fund all costs associated with the winding down of the business.

The Irish company’s parent, Gap (UK Holdings) last year recorded pre-tax losses of $124.89m as revenues fell by $136.6m to $224.68m.