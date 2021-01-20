| 2.1°C Dublin

GAA to spend €71m on Croke Park upgrades

5 December 2020; Brian Fenton of Dublin gathers possession ahead of team-mate David Byrne and Thomas Galligan of Cavan during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cavan and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

John Mulligan

THE GAA is to spend an estimated €71m redeveloping Croke Park by expanding its conference and hospitality facilities and upgrading its museum, the Irish Independent has learned.

The works will mark the first major construction works at the iconic stadium since its major rejuvenation that was begun in 1991 ended in 2005. That project cost close more than €260m.

Croke Park is one of the largest stadiums in Europe and has a capacity for just over 82,000 spectators.

