Oil tanks at one of the world's largest storage hubs on Africa's southern tip are already almost full, limiting traders' options as a historic flood of crude hits the market.

The 45-million-barrel Saldanha Bay crude oil storage terminal, which is the largest in the southern hemisphere, has been a vital outlet for surplus crude in past market slumps, such as the great recession of 2008 to 2009.

This time around, as the combination of the coronavirus pandemic and Saudi Arabia's price war with Russia creates a record-breaking oversupply of crude, its role may be more short-lived.

The site in South Africa is nearly at capacity, said three people who are familiar with its operations.

There might be room in a couple of tanks holding specific crude grades, but it is full otherwise, said one person.

A spokesman for South Africa's Central Energy Fund, which manages the country's energy assets, could not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia is only a couple of days into a record supply surge above 12 million barrels a day, but the oil market has been contending with a vast surplus for weeks.

International lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak are emptying roads, shutting businesses and factories, and keeping billions of people at home.

Oil has now slumped by 60pc this year as about a quarter of global demand was wiped out.

The market structure is deep into contango - when future prices are higher than near-term contracts - making it profitable to store the commodity for any trader with access to tanks.

The availability of storage capacity elsewhere in the world mirrors the picture at Saldanha, said one of the people.

Multiple analysts have predicted that, based on current supply, demand and inventory levels, the world is just weeks away from running out of places to store the glut of crude.

Saldanha's six tanks - which were completed in the 1980s during the apartheid era to ensure oil supplies for the then politically isolated country - are generally leased out to trading companies.

A joint venture of Hamburg-based Oiltanking GmbH and local company MOGS Oil & Gas Services has been building up more than 13 million barrels of additional storage with smaller tanks that allow more flexible blending options.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent