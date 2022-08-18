Inflation for the euro area as a whole hit a new high in July and one of the European Central Bank’s most important policymakers said it is set to worsen.

The annualised inflation rate across the euro area was 8.9pc in July – up from 8.6pc a month earlier. It is the highest since the creation of the monetary union.

The average for the European Union as a whole was higher still at 9.8pc in July.

The numbers are the first since the ECB raised interest rates by a bigger than expected 0.5pc in July, although the impact of changing monetary policy on near-term inflation was always expected to be slow and indirect.

Even so, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel has suggested in an interview with Reuters that she favours another large interest rate increase next month even as recession risks harden.

Even a recession on its own would not be enough to tame price pressures, said Ms Schnabel, the head of the ECB’s market operations.

“In July we decided to raise rates by 50 basis points because we were concerned about the inflation outlook.

“The concerns we had in July have not been alleviated... I do not think this outlook has changed fundamentally.

“I would not exclude that, in the short run, inflation is going to increase further,” Ms Schnabel, a conservative policymaker, said.

“These inflationary pressures are likely to be with us for some time; they won’t vanish quickly. It will take some time until inflation gets back to 2pc.”

The comments point to potentially more aggressive interest rate rises on the way from the ECB, even though a survey in Ireland by KBC Bank found most consumers see higher interest rates adding to the squeeze on their finances, not helping calm price rises.

On the ground across the euro area and the wider EU the inflation situation is markedly different – ranging from 6.8pc in France and Malta at the lower end to 23.2pc in Estonia and 21.3pc in Latvia.

The pace of inflation in Ireland softened in July but on an annualised basis is running at 9.6pc – lower than the EU average but high relative to much of the euro area.

As a rule inflation is running at its highest in the economies closest to Ukraine and Russia, where the war and the threat to energy supplies is having the greatest economic impact.

While soaring prices have prompted policy makers to raise interest rates and consider further hikes, policymakers are grappling with the risk their actions could tip the already wobbly economy into recession by sapping the supply of credit, hiking debt costs and further undermining confidence.

Here, most people think raising interest rates aggressively to combat inflation will make a bad situation worse, according to the latest August consumer sentiment index from KBC Bank.

Existing borrowers worry their repayments will increase, while would-be homebuyers expect the lending rate rises to make it harder for them to buy a home.

A quarter of people fear higher rates will trigger an economic downturn, and 69pc of consumers expect their personal financial circumstances to be hit by higher ECB interest rates.

That kind of response complicates the ECB’s stance especially when so much of the inflationary pressure is a result of higher energy bills that tightening monetary policy will do little to address.

Ms Schnabel told Reuters a recession is potentially on the cards, especially if Russia cuts off energy supplies.

“I would not rule out that we enter a technical recession, especially if energy supplies from Russia are disrupted further,” she said.

“Even if we entered a recession, it’s quite unlikely that inflationary pressures will abate by themselves,” Ms Schnabel said. “The growth slowdown is then probably not sufficient to dampen inflation.”