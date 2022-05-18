‘Four years’ before housing supply in Dublin improves – industry survey

HOUSING supply in the capital will not improve for at least four years, a majority of professionals in the property sector believe.

That’s despite a surge in the number of housing starts over the past year as the construction sector ramped up building.

But the results of a survey published today by law firm Mason Hayes & Curran paints a pessimistic view of the ability to tackle the housing crisis in the short-term, with 57pc believing it will take at least four years.

Only 2pc of the professionals surveyed at the Future of Property conference in Dublin today believe that housing supply will improve in the capital over the next year.

And 43pc think that the country’s planning process is the biggest obstacle to delivering the housing required in Ireland.

Most of those surveyed – 81pc – don’t think that a change in government will result in any meaningful improvement in the supply of housing in the short term.

The 2pc cap in force on residential rent reviews is also not high enough in the short-term, given the inflationary backdrop, according to 76pc of respondents.

“There are significant challenges in housing and Government know that,” Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien told the conference in a speech today.

“That’s why we have introduced our Housing for All plan which sets us on the path to delivering 300,000 social, affordable and private homes between now and the end of 2030,” he added.

“Any long-term solution to our current crisis needs the entire system pulling in the same direction to achieve our common goal, to build more, better, houses and apartments at affordable prices, to buy or rent,” he insisted.

The Irish Independent reported earlier this week that buyers on incomes of €100,000 will be eligible for a government affordable homes scheme that will give them interest-free subsidies.

That has incensed the opposition.

Of the professionals surveyed by Mason Hayes & Curran, 29pc saw improved resourcing for local authorities and An Bord Pleanála as a key priority. A reduction in the number of judicial reviews of planning permissions was seen by 43pc as a priority.

Housing price growth has hit a seven-year high, with the cost of a home having jumped 15.2pc in the year to March, figures released this week showed.